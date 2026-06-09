Healing Springs Ranch Celebrates Ten Years of Alumni Success with Sister Hazel Event and 'Heal it Forward' Program

Healing Springs Ranch 10th year anniversary Sister Hazel Logo

We are grateful to have Sister Hazel be a part of this important initiative by sharing their musical genius to raise awareness with us.” — Rachel Graham

TIOGA, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Springs Ranch, a residential care facility providing private, trauma-informed and trauma-certified care on 80 lakefront acres close to Dallas/Fort Worth, today announced it will host the platinum-selling band Sister Hazel at its facility on June 20, 2026. In addition to the live private concert for Healing Springs alumni, the “Heal it Forward” program will be launched, raising funds to enhance access to treatment for others in the future. The alumni event is one in a series of events and announcements celebrating Healing Springs Ranch’s ten-year anniversary.

According to Co-founder and CEO Rachel Graham, “As we celebrate ten years, we not only honor the alumni who have crossed our threshold to find lasting recovery — but also commit to improving access to care at every opportunity. In a climate where healthcare can be challenging, we believe in creating as many pathways to mental health and addiction treatment as possible. We have tremendous alums/families, staff, vendors, industry friends/partners that support Healing Springs Ranch.

Sister Hazel has a long history of speaking to mental health and addiction challenges, premiering the band’s song “You Won’t See Me Again” to poignantly address the issue in 2018. The band is joining the Healing Springs Alumni reunion event to continue that legacy and continue serving as a voice of support. “Mental health is health. I believe we all have difficult things we have to face as humans. The folks at Healing Springs Ranch embody the whole person approach and not a one-size-fits-all mentality. It is for that reason that we want to help put a spotlight on mental health, addiction and trauma by standing alongside Healing Springs Ranch, encouraging folks to get the treatment they need and deserve to live an amazing life,” said the band’s lead singer, Ken Block. “We are honored to join Healing Springs Ranch in celebrating the many alumni who have walked through these gates and found a new path.”

Added Melissa Caldwell Engle, LPC, ATR, Chief Clinical Officer & Co-founder, “We owe everything to the individuals who allowed us to walk alongside them on their journeys. It is a privilege we do not take lightly. Through our treatment programs, we have had the honor of helping save thousands of lives — and each story of recovery reminds us why this work matters.”

About Sister Hazel

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Southern Rock Band, Sister Hazel, is made up of five skilled and experienced musicians. Their hit song "All for You" soared to the top of the adult alternative charts in the summer of 1997, driving their album to achieve platinum status. Since then, the band has established itself across rock, alternative, and country genres, with multiple entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. Known for their dedication to fans, Sister Hazel was a pioneer in the themed cruise and destination event industry with the launch of "The Rock Boat" and regularly hosts unique fan-focused events such as the “Hazelnut Hang” and "Camp Hazelnut." They also maintain a strong social media presence with over a million followers. Beyond their musical activities, the band is committed to charitable efforts through “Lyrics For Life,” a nonprofit founded by lead singer Ken Block, has raised over 5 million dollars by bringing together musicians and celebrities for concerts and auctions to support cancer research and patient care.

About Healing Springs Ranch

Healing Springs Ranch is a privately-owned residential treatment center nestled on 80 tranquil acres of lakefront property near Dallas, Texas. It offers an integrative approach to mental health, addiction and trauma treatment programs. Its unique method is the “Integrated Wellness Model” which focuses on addressing the underlying issues and unresolved trauma that contribute to most, if not all, self-defeating addictive behaviors, mental health challenges and co-occurring symptoms and diagnoses. As an industry leader, Healing Springs Ranch is dedicated to ongoing research and publication efforts, striving to provide innovative and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities.

Editor’s Note: While the concert is a private event for Healing Springs Ranch alumni, limited media attendee spots are available. For more information, send an email inquiry.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Dulles or Jason Jansky

DStreet for Healing Springs Ranch

jdulles@dstreetpr.com/jjansky@dstreetpr.com

Sister Hazel - You Won't See Me Again (Healing Springs Ranch)

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