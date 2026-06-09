Global Manufacturing P&L Executive | Board Director | Advisor to Technology Businesses

Global Manufacturing Executive with Emerging Technologies Experience

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brentwood Advisory Group , the leading team of experienced executives that provides a broad array of board of director and executive-level services for its clients, announced that Imran Mukhtar joined the group, further strengthening the breadth of its CEO’s, Board members and C-Level executives. His addition brings the Brentwood team to twenty-three principals focused on helping growth-focused organizations fill key resource gaps, solve mission critical issues, improve operating results, develop and identify talent, and realize opportunities that exceed stakeholders’ expectations.Imran is a global operations and P&L executive, board director, and advisor with 30 years of leadership experience across advanced manufacturing, specialty materials, aerospace & defense, semiconductor equipment, and engineered products. He has led complex multi-site operations and global manufacturing networks across North America, Europe, and Asia, helping organizations improve profitability, scale operations, strengthen supply chains, and navigate periods of transformation.Most recently, Imran served as Business Director for Emerging Technologies with Corning Incorporated's Advanced Optics division, where he held global P&L responsibility across a portfolio of businesses and operations in Germany, France, China, and the U.S. Earlier, he served as Division Manufacturing Director for Advanced Optics, leading a global organization supporting semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. During his tenure, the division achieved multiple years of record performance while expanding global manufacturing capacity, improving operational resilience, and strengthening customer delivery performance.Imran also served as Chief of Staff to Corning’s Chairman and CEO, where he worked closely with senior leadership, customers, investors, and government stakeholders on strategic initiatives and enterprise execution. Prior, he led large-scale Mexico and U.S. manufacturing operations for Corning’s Optical Connectivity Solutions business during a period of significant demand volatility, delivering record revenue and margin while maintaining fixed costs at prior-year levels and securing major capital for network expansion.Earlier in his career, Imran held progressive leadership roles with Spray Products Corporation, LMI Packaging Solutions, Alcan Packaging, and Wolverine Tube, Inc.In addition to his operating leadership background, Imran serves as a board director and advisor to middle-market public, private, and private equity-backed companies. His areas of focus include enterprise strategy, CEO support, portfolio repositioning, operational transformation, global supply chain resilience, and leadership through growth and transition.Born in Pakistan, raised in Saudi Arabia, and having lived as an expat in Mexico, Imran brings a strong cross-cultural perspective to leadership, governance, and business transformation. His experience across diverse markets and teams has helped organizations align strategy with execution in demanding global environments.Imran holds an MBA from Nova Southeastern University and a BSE in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Alabama in Huntsville. He is a graduate of executive programs at Harvard Business School focused on general management and corporate directorship. Imran is a member of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence, is certified in private-equity company governance, and holds as U.S. patent.Imran can be reached at Imukhtar@brentwoodadvisory.com, imran@imranmukhtar.com or +1 828-855-5026.About Brentwood Advisory GroupBrentwood Advisory Group provides Board members, executive management, and strategic advisory services to businesses. We specialize in interim executive leadership, M&A integration planning and execution, implementing profitable growth strategies, and Board-level support.Clients engage Brentwood to fill leadership gaps, reset strategy, and manage complex transitions. Brentwood partners with boards and executive teams to help define and deliver measurable resultsLearn more at www.BrentwoodAdvisory.com Mark ZorkoBrentwood Advisory Group+1 847-477-2784mzorko@brentwoodadvisory.com

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