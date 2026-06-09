Crypto Renegades Expands Weekly Educational Programming Ahead of Planned In-Person Member Event

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Our focus has always been on helping members approach markets with discipline and long-term thinking.” — Chad Wittfeldt

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Renegades , an application-only community focused on digital assets, capital allocation, and market education, has announced the continuation of its weekly member webinars held every Thursday.Founded in 2017, Crypto Renegades was established by market operators Niko Mercuris and Chad Wittfeldt, who collectively bring decades of experience across business, financial markets, digital assets, and capital strategy. The organization provides educational discussions and market commentary designed for individuals seeking a disciplined approach to navigating financial and digital asset markets.The weekly webinar series covers topics including market structure, risk management, capital preservation, portfolio strategy, and broader developments impacting digital asset markets. Sessions are intended to provide members with ongoing educational opportunities and insights from experienced market participants.According to Crypto Renegades, the organization is also planning an in-person member event later this year. Additional details regarding the event, including location, programming, and attendance information, are expected to be announced once finalized."Our focus has always been on helping members approach markets with discipline and long-term thinking," said Chad Wittfeldt, Co-Founder of Crypto Renegades. "The weekly webinars create an opportunity for ongoing education while we continue developing future initiatives for our community."Crypto Renegades operates as an educational membership community and emphasizes that its content is intended for informational purposes only. The organization does not provide financial, investment, or tax advice.For additional information about Crypto Renegades and its educational programming, visit the organization's website

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