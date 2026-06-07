179th Cyberspace Wing lands new commander, launches new general

MANSFIELD, Ohio – In the gaping hangar once boasting the C-130 Hercules, Airmen and guests could almost mistake the electric buzz surrounding the new cyberspace mission for the familiar hum of past aircraft as the wing gathered for a change of command ceremony June 5, 2026, at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base.

Col. Darren E. Hamilton, 179th Cyberspace Wing commander passed the torch to Col. Jack W. Johnson in a ceremony rooted in military tradition. The event marks a critical juncture in the wing’s rising transformation from aviation powerhouse to cyberspace operations trailblazer.

While the ceremony was rooted in tradition, nothing about Johnson’s arrival is standard. In fact, it’s historic. Johnson is the first-ever commander to lead this wing that is not a rated pilot, but a cyber operator.

Traditionally, wings are commanded by rated pilots because military regulations require operational flying units to be led by an aviator with a current aeronautical rating. However, the 179CW is not like any other wing, it is home to the Air National Guard’s first-ever cyber-enabled air superiority mission delivering operational capabilities beyond the physical realm into the digital domain.

“Our charge is clear, we’ll continue building on the tremendous progress that has already been made,” said Col Jack. W. Johnson. “Our mission is to create decision advantages, generate operational effects and enable combat airpower in contested environments, where information itself has become key terrain.”

Johnson comes to Ohio from Oregon and is no stranger to the digital frontier, bringing extensive experience in cyber operations and military technology. His career began in 2000 in the active-duty Air Force, but after a 2006 Iraq deployment he set his sights on the Air National Guard, recognizing the unique expertise of Guard members firsthand.

He served as the communications commander for the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing and spent seven years at Air National Guard Readiness Center landing various leadership roles before becoming the Director of Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations. Johnson most recently served as the 252nd Cyberspace Operations Group Commander for the Washington Air National Guard’s 194th Wing.

For Johnson, assuming command from Col. Darren Hamilton marks the wing’s next chapter of cyber-enabled air superiority, taking it to full operational capability by 2027. During his five-year tenure, Hamilton steered the unit through one of the most radical pivots in Air National Guard history, transforming a unit with a 75-year lineage of flight into a cutting-edge cyber force.

While Johnson may have just landed, his predecessor Hamilton, is launching his career with an upcoming promotion to brigadier general as the Ohio Air National Guard’s newest Chief of Staff at Joint Force Headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. His focus will remain on what it always has been, his Airmen.

“As I look to my time here I’m blown away by all the Airmen that converted from a different job into a cyber or intel job, and also the folks that were in operations or maintenance that converted into a non-flying job… they kept this wing going because of their attitudes and efforts,” said Hamilton. “The Airmen are the reason we succeeded here at the 179th and why the Ohio Air National Guard will succeed into the future.”

As one leader ascends to new responsibilities and another settles into command, the 179th Cyberspace Wing is demonstrating that success – whether in the air or in the digital domain – is reliant on smooth transitions. One solid landing followed by another strong takeoff, the conversion of this unit’s historic mission keeps moving forward – faster.