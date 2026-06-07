145th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander during change of command ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph P. King assumes command of the 145th Airlift Wing (AW) from Col. Marshal T. Haylett during a change of command ceremony held at the Charlotte Air National Guard Base, June 5, 2026. Col. King, former director of operations of the North Carolina Air National Guard and deputy commander of the 145th Operations Group, becomes responsible for leading more than 1,400 Airmen assigned to the wing and ensuring the organization remains ready to execute its strategic airlift, contingency response and domestic support missions. "I look forward to working with every Airman in the 145th Airlift Wing," said King. "I know many of you already and I’ve always been impressed with your professionalism and skill." The ceremony formally transferred command authority from Haylett to King and symbolized the continuity of leadership within the organization. As he assumed command, Col. King outlined his expectations for the wing moving forward. “Our objective is simple,” said King. “Generate air power. I expect you to integrate, get out of your silo and take part in the unity of effort.” During his outgoing remarks, Col. Haylett reflected on the wing's accomplishments over the past three years and the dedication of the Airmen who made them possible. "We truly lived readiness over the last three years," Haylett said. "Whether responding to Hurricane Helene, supporting combat operations overseas or preparing for future conflicts, our Airmen consistently answered the call." For Col. Haylett, one of the most rewarding aspects of command was building relationships across the wing and working alongside Airmen committed to serving both their communities and their country. "I'm proud and honored to have had this opportunity to serve as wing commander," Haylett said. "When you have a solid team, the decision-making and implementation always goes much smoother." As he relinquished command, Haylett expressed confidence in King's ability to lead the wing into its next chapter. "His reputation as a leader is unmatched," Haylett said. "From navigator to pilot, from maintenance to operations, he has a rare and deep understanding of the mission from every angle. I have no doubt that he is the right leader to guide the 145th to even greater heights. This wing is in the best of hands." King succeeds Haylett following a three-year command tenure and assumes leadership of a wing that continues to support state and federal missions around the globe. The change of command ceremony formally marks the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another and symbolizes trust, continuity and commitment to mission readiness within the 145th Airlift Wing.