Preparation and resilience lead Soldier to victory

BRUNSSUM, the Netherlands - Victory is earned through preparation, resilience and the determination to keep pushing through the toughest conditions. Spc. Ethan Rieck, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux in Brunssum military policeman, was ready for victory before he competed and won the Army Materiel Command (AMC) Soldier of the Year.

Stepping into the competition, Rieck knew the challenge ahead would be unlike any he had faced before. He focused his preparation on physical training and sharpening his knowledge in anticipation of the boards and evaluations, knowing the mental preparation was just as important as the physical.

Rieck competed against highly capable Soldiers and to succeed, he knew he would need both physical and mental toughness.

“I was nervous,” Rieck admitted. “There were some really solid competitors out there. It was definitely the stiffest competition I’ve faced so far.”

Despite the pressure, Reick found confidence in the events that tested the skills he knows best. Expert Soldier Badge (ESP) lanes, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills were where he felt most at home, allowing him to showcase the proficiency and experience he had worked hard to develop.

The biggest challenge wasn’t the tasks themselves; it was the weather. Relentless heat pushed competitors to their limits throughout the event.

“The heat was miserable,” Rieck said. “It was so hot. That was definitely the worst part.”

Rieck had one memorable moment that has stuck with him during an overnight field event. After several changes to the packing list, competitors arrived at the site only to realize no sleep gear had been authorized. Armed with little more than a poncho, he spent the night in the woods making the best of the situation; a reminder that adaptability is often just as important as preparation.

When the competition concluded, he felt confident he had done enough to secure a spot on the team. The top four specialists would advance and he believed he earned that opportunity. However, he expected to finish second behind another strong competitor.

The results told a different story.

“When I found out I came in first, it was awesome,” Rieck said. “At IMCOM-E, I placed second and lost by a very small number of points. This felt like getting my get-back.”

The victory was more than a first-place finish. It was a validation of months of preparation, perseverance through difficult conditions and growth from previous setbacks. Now, with momentum on his side, he is focused on the next challenge and eager to represent his team at the next level.