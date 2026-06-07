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Fatal Crash SH41 at Wyoming Avenue, Rathdrum, Kootenai County

RATHDRUM, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred just before 2:30 pm on June 5th, 2026, on State Highway 41 at Wyoming Avenue in Kootenai County.

The driver of a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on State Highway 41 at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and struck the traffic light support pole at Wyoming Avenue.

The female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 16-year-old female of Rathdrum, Idaho, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries the next day.

The driver was wearing her seatbelt. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision.

Idaho State Police thanks Kootenai County Fire and Rescue and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho

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Fatal Crash SH41 at Wyoming Avenue, Rathdrum, Kootenai County

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