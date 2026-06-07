Vice President Hsiao arrives in Palau  

TAIWAN, June 7 - On the afternoon of June 6 (afternoon of the same day Taipei time), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao and her delegation arrived at Palau International Airport after a flight of approximately four hours. Upon their arrival, Vice President Raynold Oilouch of the Republic of Palau and Ambassador to Palau Andy Kang-I Chen (陳剛毅) boarded the plane to welcome Vice President Hsiao.

An airport welcome ceremony followed, beginning with Palauan youth sounding conch shells in greeting. Vice President Hsiao was presented with a flower garland by a Palauan representative and saluted by a police honor guard. Accompanied by Vice President Oilouch, she waved to members of the overseas Taiwanese community who had come to welcome her.

The vice president and her delegation then proceeded to Asahi Baseball Field to cheer on the Taiwanese team currently participating in a Taiwan-Palau baseball friendly series. She presented the players with Taiwan-Palau friendship chocolates to express her encouragement and support. Vice President Hsiao also thanked the Taiwan International Baseball Interchange Development Association, as well as the players, for their contributions to collaborative baseball initiatives between Taiwan and Palau.

In the evening of the same day, Vice President Hsiao attended a dinner reception hosted by Vice President Oilouch.



