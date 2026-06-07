Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,056 in the last 365 days.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on his visit to Ireland

On Saturday, 13 June, the Taoiseach will meet with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, who is visiting Ireland for the first time as Prime Minister. As part of this visit, the Taoiseach and PM Carney will hold a bilateral meeting, and the Taoiseach will host an official dinner in Dublin Castle to mark this important visit. The Prime Minister will also travel to Mayo during his stay.

This meeting will be a useful opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between Ireland and Canada, particularly ways to further strengthen our close economic relations following the ratification of CETA, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach said:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on his visit to Ireland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.