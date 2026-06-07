Taoiseach Micheál Martin to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on his visit to Ireland

On Saturday, 13 June, the Taoiseach will meet with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, who is visiting Ireland for the first time as Prime Minister. As part of this visit, the Taoiseach and PM Carney will hold a bilateral meeting, and the Taoiseach will host an official dinner in Dublin Castle to mark this important visit. The Prime Minister will also travel to Mayo during his stay.

This meeting will be a useful opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between Ireland and Canada, particularly ways to further strengthen our close economic relations following the ratification of CETA, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach said: