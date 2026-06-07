27 Tasmanians recognised in 2026 King's Birthday Honours 

Philanthropists, paramedics and musicians are among 27 Tasmanians recognised in the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours List, celebrating outstanding service and achievement across the state.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said this year’s recipients were recognised for their exceptional contributions across a diverse range of fields and for their enduring commitment to improving the lives of Tasmanians.

“Our recipients reflect the remarkable talent, dedication and expertise across our State, spanning a broad range of sectors including politics, medicine, business, education, media, community, the arts, and emergency services,” Premier Rockliff said.

“Each Tasmanian recipient has made a lasting contribution to our State.

“I congratulate these outstanding Tasmanians and thank them for their ongoing work in our community.

“Two former Premiers of Tasmania have also been recognised for their service to the people and Parliament.

“The Honourable William Hodgman AC was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for his eminent service to the people and Parliament of Tasmania, to economic growth and policy reform, to the law, and to the community.

“The Honourable David Bartlett AO was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Tasmania, particularly as premier, to community health and sport, to information technology, and to education.”

Eight Tasmanians have been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in recognition of their distinguished achievements, including: