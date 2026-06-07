27 Tasmanians recognised in 2026 King's Birthday Honours
7 June 2026
Jeremy Rockliff, Premier
Philanthropists, paramedics and musicians are among 27 Tasmanians recognised in the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours List, celebrating outstanding service and achievement across the state.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said this year’s recipients were recognised for their exceptional contributions across a diverse range of fields and for their enduring commitment to improving the lives of Tasmanians.
“Our recipients reflect the remarkable talent, dedication and expertise across our State, spanning a broad range of sectors including politics, medicine, business, education, media, community, the arts, and emergency services,” Premier Rockliff said.
“Each Tasmanian recipient has made a lasting contribution to our State.
“I congratulate these outstanding Tasmanians and thank them for their ongoing work in our community.
“Two former Premiers of Tasmania have also been recognised for their service to the people and Parliament.
“The Honourable William Hodgman AC was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) for his eminent service to the people and Parliament of Tasmania, to economic growth and policy reform, to the law, and to the community.
“The Honourable David Bartlett AO was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Tasmania, particularly as premier, to community health and sport, to information technology, and to education.”
Eight Tasmanians have been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in recognition of their distinguished achievements, including:
- Mr Bruce Corbett AFSM, for his significant service to the community through emergency response organisations
- Mr Geoffrey Fader, for his significant service to business development, vocational training and the community
- Dr Andrew Mulcahy, for his significant service to medical administration and anaesthetics
- Scientia Professor Rosemary Rayfuse, for her significant service to tertiary education and international and environmental law
- Mr Terrence Roe, for his significant service to veterans and their families and the community
- Mr Damon Thomas, for his significant service to local government, the law and the community of Tasmania
- Mrs Frances Underwood, for her significant service to music education, to the arts, and to the community of Tasmania
- Mr Brett Walker, for his significant service to the community through social welfare organisation, and the law.
The following 13 Tasmanians have been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in appreciation of their contributions to their local communities:
- Mrs Janet Drummond, for her service to local government and the community
- Mr Peter Dunphy, for his service to table tennis
- Ms Jane Edwards, for her service to the performing arts, particularly music
- Mr Steven Fisher, for his service to child welfare organisations
- Mr Graeme Foale, for his service to sailing
- Miss Gillian Forsyth, for her service to the community and heritage conservation
- Mr David Hill, for his service to youth
- Mrs Patricia Kent, for her service to the community of northwest Tasmania
- Mr Craig Leeson, for his service to media and the community
- Mr Robin McKendrick, for his service to local government and the community of Launceston
- Emeritus Professor Peter Muirhead, for his service to the maritime industry and tertiary education
- Mr John Pugh, for his service to swimming
- Mr Roger Viney, for his service to the community of Hobart.
Further Meritorious Awards have been awarded to four Tasmanians in recognition of their outstanding service in their field:
- Assistant Commissioner Douglas Oosterloo APM
- Ms Margaret Chilcott ASM
- Ms Michelle Izard ASM
- Mr Garry White ASM.
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