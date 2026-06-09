Core6 Wins 2026 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Storage Protection

Frost & Sullivan 2026 Global Storage Protection | Customer Value Leadership

Recognition Highlights Core6’s Role in Addressing a Critical Gap in Enterprise Security Strategies for Storage and Backup

Enterprise storage and backup environments are too complex and mission-critical. AI-driven posture management can assure the entire environment is consistently secure, resilient, and compliant.” — Lynda Stadtmueller, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Core6 , a provider of Storage Security Posture Management software, today announced that it has been awarded the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership for Global Storage Protection, recognizing its ability to address a critical gap in enterprise security strategies by simplifying the protection, compliance, and resilience of storage and backup environments.This recognition highlights Core6’s StorageGuard solution, which Frost & Sullivan cites for addressing a long standing gap in enterprise cybersecurity: the protection of storage and backup infrastructure, now considered a critical component of enterprise risk management amid rising ransomware threats, expanding AI workloads, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.“Enterprise storage and backup environments are too complex, urgent, and mission-critical to leave to ad hoc security solutions,” according to Lynda Stadtmueller, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan. “AI-driven posture management can assure the entire environment is consistently secure, resilient, and compliant, at scale.”Purpose-Built Protection for Modern Storage EnvironmentsAs attackers increasingly target storage and backup environments directly, enterprises are looking for solutions that reduce reliance on manual processes while improving consistency, control, and auditability across complex multi-vendor environments.StorageGuard solves this problem by autonomously hardening storage and backup systems, detecting deviations from security best practices, validating configurations against security baselines, and ensuring ongoing adherence to security, regulatory, and industry standards.“This recognition validates our long held belief that storage and backup infrastructure represents a critical, yet historically under addressed, gap in enterprise security strategies,” said Gil Hecht, Founder and CEO of Core6. “StorageGuard was built to give organizations a simple, accurate, and autonomous way to validate and harden these environments at scale.”StorageGuard provides comprehensive security coverage of enterprise storage & backup vendors, including Dell Technologies, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara, VAST, Broadcom, Rubrik, Cohesity, HPE, Everpure, Commvault, Cisco, IBM, Veeam, and others. Download the full report: 'Frost & Sullivan 2026 Global Storage Protection - Customer Value Leadership' at https://www.core6.com/resources/frost-and-sullivan-2026-global-storage-protection-customer-value-leadership/ About Core6Core6 secures enterprise data infrastructure through autonomous security controls that protect storage and backup environments against misconfigurations and exposure. The company helps organizations reduce risk by continuously hardening configurations, enforcing best practices, and applying intelligent automation across critical data systems.For more information, visit www.core6.com

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