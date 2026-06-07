TSN Smart Campus and NextGrad Announce Strategic Partnership to Connect Students to College and Career Opportunities

TSN Smart Campus and NextGrad Announce Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSN Smart Campus, the leading provider of cloud-based digital signage solutions powering over 36,615 screens across 2,157 K-12 campuses in 43 states, today announced a new partnership with NextGrad to deliver seamless, on-campus access to college and career resources for students nationwide.Through this collaboration, TSN’s Smart Campus platform will integrate NextGrad’s college and career content directly into school digital signage networks. Students will encounter inspiring, relevant information about higher education programs, skilled trade pathways, scholarships, and career exploration — all within the trusted, safety-first environment of their daily school routines.“TSN has always prioritized student safety and effective school communications,” said Michael Broyles, CEO and Head of Strategy at TSN Smart Campus. “Partnering with NextGrad allows us to extend that mission by making valuable college and career guidance available right where students are — in hallways, cafeterias, and common areas. This partnership strengthens our commitment to supporting schools in preparing the next generation for success.”NextGrad's infrastructure connects students to meaningful opportunities by using high school demographic data and student insights to align content.By embedding this content into TSN’s hardware-agnostic, AI-enhanced network — including solutions on CreateBoard series — schools gain a powerful new way to inspire and inform students without disrupting core educational and emergency communications.“Our goal is to take the guesswork out of planning for the future,” said NextGrad CEO Michael Margolies. “By teaming up with TSN Smart Campus, we’re putting college and career resources right where 2.5 million students already are every day. This partnership is all about meeting students where they’re at and helping them discover paths that actually match their interests.The integration leverages TSN’s proven real-time safety alert capabilities alongside NextGrad’s rich content library, ensuring emergency communications always take priority while delivering engaging, opportunity-focused messaging during regular school hours. Initial rollout is planned for Q3 2026, with rapid expansion supported by TSN’s growing network.This partnership underscores both organizations’ dedication to empowering students, supporting educators, and building stronger connections between K-12 schools and the world of higher education and skilled trades.About TSN Smart CampusTSN Smart Campus is a trusted leader in cloud-based digital signage and unified communications for K-12 education. Its secure, offline-resilient platform powers thousands of screens nationwide, delivering critical safety alerts, school announcements, and now enhanced student opportunity content. Learn more at [TSN Smart Campus website].About NextGradNextGrad connects students to college and career opportunities through a growing network of in-school media across K-12 schools across North America. As student-first infrastructure, NextGrad helps simplify the journey from high school to postsecondary success by delivering educational, career, and scholarship opportunities directly where students spend their time each day.

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