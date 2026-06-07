30,000 Participants Report Recurring Dream and Intuitive Experiences

Nobue von Arb-Yamashita

NOCCI highlights recurring dream experiences reported by more than 30,000 participants.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese Holistic Healer, Spiritual Teacher, Channeler, and Founder of NOCCI Channelling Academy, Nobue von Arb-Yamashita (NOCCI), is drawing attention to a remarkable pattern of experiences consistently reported by participants in her guided meditation and energy-based programs.Over the past several years, more than 30,000 individuals have participated in NOCCI's workshops, online programs, group experiences, and transformational training. According to participant reports, many experience unusually vivid dreams, increased dream recall, heightened intuition, emotional breakthroughs, and meaningful changes in their lives.What makes these observations particularly intriguing is their consistency across different ages, backgrounds, and levels of experience."When one person reports a vivid dream or a profound personal insight, it is interesting," says NOCCI. "When thousands of people describe remarkably similar experiences, it becomes something worthy of deeper exploration."A Growing Pattern of Dream-Based ExperiencesParticipants frequently describe experiencing:Vivid and highly symbolic dreamsLucid dreamsIncreased dream recallEmotional processing through dreamsGreater intuition and inner guidanceMeaningful synchronicitiesIncreased creativity and self-awarenessExperiences interpreted as heightened psychic perceptionDreams later associated with future events or significant life developmentsMany participants report that these experiences emerge after engaging in guided meditation, self-reflection practices, and energy-based sessions.According to participant accounts, dream experiences often appear alongside increased clarity, emotional release, improved decision-making, and greater confidence in daily life.Beyond Individual Sessions: Large-Scale Group EventsIn addition to private programs and long-term transformational training, NOCCI regularly hosts large-scale public events focused on meditation, intuition development, and consciousness exploration.Several times each year, free Third Eye Activation events attract audiences of more than 1,000 participants.According to participant reports, many attendees describe similar experiences following these events, including vivid dreams, heightened intuition, emotional breakthroughs, and increased awareness.What has attracted particular interest is that many participants report these experiences despite attending only a single event and without participating in the full 90-day NOCCI Transformation Method."Whether someone participates in a long-term program or attends one large event, many report surprisingly similar experiences," says NOCCI. "The consistency of these reports is what continues to capture my attention."Ongoing Community ObservationBeyond large public events, approximately 200 participants currently receive NOCCI's energy-based work and transformational guidance on an ongoing monthly basis through membership programs and community experiences.This active community provides a unique opportunity to observe recurring participant-reported experiences over time, including dream activity, intuitive development, emotional shifts, and changes in life direction.According to NOCCI, similar patterns continue to emerge among both long-term participants and newcomers alike.An Invitation to ResearchersRather than presenting these observations as established scientific conclusions, NOCCI is inviting dialogue and exploration.She welcomes collaboration with:Sleep researchersNeuroscientistsPsychologistsPsychiatristsTrauma specialistsConsciousness researchersIntegrative health professionalsPotential areas of investigation include dream activity, intuition, emotional processing, consciousness studies, and the relationship between subjective experiences and personal transformation."I believe science and spirituality can learn from one another," says NOCCI. "My goal is not to provide answers, but to encourage meaningful questions. If thousands of people are reporting similar experiences, perhaps there is something valuable waiting to be understood."About Nobue von Arb-Yamashita (NOCCI)Nobue von Arb-Yamashita (NOCCI) is a Japanese Holistic Healer, Spiritual Teacher, Channeler, and Founder of NOCCI Channelling Academy.Originally from Japan and currently based in Europe, she works primarily with Japanese-speaking clients worldwide through programs focused on guided meditation, energy-based practices, intuitive development, emotional healing, third-eye activation, and consciousness exploration.More than 30,000 individuals have participated in her programs and events. In addition, approximately 200 participants currently engage in ongoing monthly transformational experiences through NOCCI's membership community.Several times each year, NOCCI also hosts free Third Eye Activation events that attract more than 1,000 participants.Her work has been recognized internationally through numerous awards and publications, including being named among the Top 10 Spiritual Leaders by TIMEICONIC Magazine and receiving the Entrepreneur Excellence Award.Media ContactNOCCI Channelling AcademyNobue von Arb-Yamashita (NOCCI)Website: https://nocciacademy-6e5fixyp.manus.space/ Email: info@noccidream.com

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