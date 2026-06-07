Jimmy Nash Homes

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking more than 30 years in residential design-build work, Jimmy Nash Homes outlines its place in Central Kentucky luxury homebuilding through custom luxury homes, designer home planning, site consultation, selection documentation, construction scheduling, and residential projects within its listed service area.Serving buyers planning homes on private land or in selected communities, Jimmy Nash Homes presents service information relevant to families comparing custom home builders for luxury residential work. They list more than 1,600 custom luxury homes built and over 100 professionals involved across planning, design, selections, construction, project coordination, and client records near Lexington, KY.Built around documented project steps, the firm’s process includes a home site consultation, a custom home build orientation, access to a 30-year design library, in-house designer guidance, financial summaries, selection records, construction schedules, and a password-protected dashboard for recording project notes and changes.Covering residential work across Fayette, Jessamine, and Woodford Counties, the builder lists lot-and-home packages starting at $950,000, with some projects exceeding $5 million depending on land, amenities, selections, and square footage. Listed communities include Patchen Wilkes, The Reserve at Greenbrier, Waldorf Way, Liberty Trail Townhomes, and The Oaks at Cave Springs. Service details also reference new construction homes for customers evaluating build options. Office records identify Lexington, KY, for public contact, correspondence, and residential project records.For more information about Jimmy Nash Homes, please visit the website or contact the office at https://jimmynashhomes.com/ or (859) 229-1576.Business Information: Jimmy Nash Homes operates through a design-build model covering site review, plan development, selections, scheduling, and construction coordination. Its work includes private land projects, residential communities, and luxury home planning throughout Central Kentucky.

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