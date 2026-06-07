Drivers Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and DWI with Child Endangerment Following Fatal St. Landry Parish Crash

Church Point – Troopers have continued to investigate the crash that claimed the life of 18-year-old Marlee Norse of Opelousas. As part of the ongoing investigation, standard toxicology samples collected from 20-year-old Zayd Parra of Opelousas, the driver of the Ford Focus, and 38-year-old Benjamin Daigle, the driver of the Toyota Tundra, were submitted for analysis.

The toxicology results indicated that both drivers were impaired at the time of the crash. Troopers were also able to determine that the passenger, Marlee Norse, was properly restrained at the time of the crash.

Based on these findings, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I obtained arrest warrants through the 27th Judicial District Court for Parra and Daigle. Parra was charged with Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring (2 counts), and Failure to Yield (Stop Sign). Daigle was charged with DWI First Offense with Child Endangerment.

On Saturday, June 6, 2026, Parra and Daigle were arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the outstanding warrants. This crash remains under investigation.

Impaired driving remains a leading factor in serious injury and fatality crashes. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to drive responsibly and never get behind the wheel impaired.

Initial Release April 26, 2026:

Church Point – On April 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Louisiana Highway 358 in St. Landry Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 18-year-old Marlee Norse of Opelousas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Ford Focus was stopped on LA Hwy 358. At the same time, a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pickup was traveling south on LA Hwy 35, while a 2002 Toyota Tundra was stopped on LA Hwy 35 attempting to make a left turn onto LA Hwy 358. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford failed to yield to the Chevrolet and entered the intersection, striking the Chevrolet. Following the initial impact, the Ford traveled off the roadway and into a ditch, while the Chevrolet continued forward and struck the Toyota.

Norse, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and passengers of the Ford sustained major injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet were properly restrained and reported no injuries. The driver and passengers of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples were collected from the driver and submitted for analysis.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes.

Contact Information:

Trooper Monique Lavergne

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop I

Office: (337) 262-5880

[email protected]