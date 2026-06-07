Muzig AI Launches ‘Muzig of City’, a GPS-Based AI Music Service Delivering Real-Time, Zero-Prompt Audio Experiences

Real-time AI music adapts to users’ location and movement without prompts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muzig AI , a generative AI music startup, has launched a service, ‘ Muzig of City ’, which creates music in real time by analysing users’ location and movement data.Unlike conventional prompt-based AI music platforms, where users must enter a genre, mood or concept before receiving a result, Muzig of City generates music automatically, adapting to a user’s surroundings, movement and location context without manual input.The company describes the technology as a Zero-Prompt framework, using GPS data, movement paths, speed, time of day, weather and location context as core inputs for music creation. Rhythm, tempo, instrumentation and sonic texture shift according to the user’s environment and movement.For example, a user walking through Manhattan may hear fast-paced urban electronic music, while near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a string-led romantic melody may emerge. In Shibuya, Tokyo, dense synthesiser-driven sounds could dominate. Muzig AI says the platform can deliver location-sensitive music experiences across major cities including London, Dubai, Rome, Singapore and Sydney.Industry experts highlight strong potential for location-based AI music in smart cities, autonomous vehicles, tourism, global retail and wellness services. Unlike conventional streaming platforms, Muzig of City generates music from spatial and movement data itself, positioning it as a next-generation audio interface.Muzig AI also emphasises its wider technology base: its AI music systems have been trained on over one million sound assets, enabling generative audio services for music, sound effects, and location-based experiences. The company is listed as a supplier through Korea’s Public Procurement Service, allowing it to deliver AI music solutions to public-sector and institutional clients.The company has been selected for the NVIDIA Inception programme, supporting startups using advanced AI and accelerated computing. It is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s startup community, and its CEO, Seungik Jeong , has served as a judge for the CES Innovation Awards.Seungik Jeong said: “Muzig of City was designed to expand music from something users simply select into an experience that responds to movement and surroundings. By generating music automatically from real-time location and mobility data, we are proposing a new way for AI music to be applied.”He added: “AI music will increasingly move beyond creative tools to become part of the infrastructure for designing spatial experiences in tourism, mobility, exhibitions, retail, hotels and theme parks. Muzig AI will continue developing location-based B2B audio solutions through collaborations with global companies and institutions.”

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