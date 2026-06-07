Transition in Contact: Task Force Spartan conducts Transfer of Authority

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Maj. Gen. Jack James, commanding general of the 42nd Infantry Division, relinquished command of Task Force Spartan to Maj. Gen. John “Brad” Bowlin, commanding general of the 36th Infantry Division, during a transfer of authority ceremony June 6 in the Middle East.

Presided over by Lt. Gen. Kevin Leahy, commanding general of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) and Third Army, the ceremony marked a significant milestone in ARCENT history as the transfer of authority occurred during a notable time in Middle East affairs. It additionally provided a rare opportunity for the two Army National Guard divisions to operate shoulder-to-shoulder in combat prior to the transition.

“I am honored to preside over this historic transfer of authority between the 42nd and 36th Infantry Divisions," said Leahy. "This was one of the longest relief-in-place operations in history. It allowed two legendary divisions to work together, with the 36th stepping in to manage key tasks so the 42nd could maintain an uninterrupted focus on combat operations – some of the most complex combat operations in U.S. Army history.”

James added that this historic success was made possible only by the tireless work of their support teams. “Our team accomplished a number of [combat] firsts,” said James. “[Every one of them were] enabled by our world-class communicators, maintainers, and sustainers, without whose efforts we could not have prevailed.”

The operational handover adds another chapter to the storied histories between the two divisions. Tracing their lineages to the 1918 Meuse-Argonne offensive, the 36th and 42nd Infantry Divisions share a legacy of combat that began on the Western Front in World War I. During World War II, the 36th executed the first Allied amphibious landing in continental Europe at Salerno, Italy, while the 42nd led the charge into Germany – becoming the first in its corps to enter Munich and liberate the infamous Dachau concentration camp.

“Today, June 6th, is a historic day for our military,” said Bowlin. “As we pause to remember the Allied invasion of Normandy and our own proud lineage that traces back to the beaches of Salerno, we are also writing the next chapter of our history as Task Force Spartan conducts a seamless battle handover in contact.”

Task Force Spartan is ARCENT’s division-level formation comprised of Soldiers from the Regular Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve. Exercising command and control of Operation Spartan Shield, the task force maintains a land-based U.S. military presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility that strengthens defense relationships and builds partner capacity.