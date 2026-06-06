Maine Elver Harvest Reported Through 2 AM on 6/6/2026

DMR

Pounds Reported - 6,876.09

Overall Quota - 7,566

Remaining Quota - 689.91

MALISEET

Pounds Reported - 41.37

Overall Quota - 107

Remaining Quota - 65.63

MICMAC

Pounds Reported - 39

Overall Quota - 39

Remaining Quota - 0

PASSAMAQUODDY

Pounds Reported - 1,233.19

Overall Quota - 1,300.78

Remaining Quota - 67.59

PENOBSCOT

Pounds Reported - 558.29

Overall Quota - 620

Remaining Quota - 61.72

Dealers reported buying a total of 8,747.931 pounds out of 9,632,78 available pounds with a reported value of $2,967,853 for average price per pound of $339.

Jurisdictions with no landings listed either have no reported landings or their landings are currently confidential.

All 2026 data are extremely preliminary and subject to change without notice.