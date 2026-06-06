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Maine Elver Harvest Reported Through 2 AM on 6/6/2026

DMR

  • Pounds Reported - 6,876.09
  • Overall Quota - 7,566
  • Remaining Quota - 689.91

MALISEET

  • Pounds Reported - 41.37
  • Overall Quota - 107
  • Remaining Quota - 65.63

MICMAC

  • Pounds Reported - 39
  • Overall Quota - 39
  • Remaining Quota - 0

PASSAMAQUODDY

  • Pounds Reported - 1,233.19
  • Overall Quota - 1,300.78
  • Remaining Quota - 67.59

PENOBSCOT

  • Pounds Reported - 558.29
  • Overall Quota - 620 
  • Remaining Quota - 61.72

Dealers reported buying a total of 8,747.931 pounds out of 9,632,78 available pounds with a reported value of $2,967,853 for average price per pound of $339.

Jurisdictions with no landings listed either have no reported landings or their landings are currently confidential.

All 2026 data are extremely preliminary and subject to change without notice.

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Maine Elver Harvest Reported Through 2 AM on 6/6/2026

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