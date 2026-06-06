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State Police Arrest Wilmington Man Following Multi-Agency Drug Distribution Investigation

Date Posted: Saturday, June 6th, 2026

Graphic titled “News Release New Castle County” featuring a Delaware State Police Chevrolet Tahoe parked with Wilmington skyline and train station in the background. A silhouette map of Delaware appears on the left with New Castle County highlighted in blue, the text “BecomeATrooper.com” on the bottom center, and social media icons are shown at the bottom right corner.

The Delaware State Police arrested 42-year-old Roberto Campusano-Campusano, of Newark, Delaware, following a multi-agency drug dealing investigation spanning several months.

Beginning in March 2026, the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit and the Cecil County Drug Taskforce opened an investigation after learning Campusano-Campusano was selling narcotics in both Delaware and Maryland. Throughout the investigation, detectives determined Campusano-Campusano traveled between the two states and conducted drug transactions. Detectives also determined that although Campusano-Campusano lived in Newark, he used a residence in the 100 block of Delamore Place in Wilmington to support his drug dealing operation.

On June 4, 2026, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and took Campusano-Campusano into custody without incident. During the search, detectives recovered the following items:

-Approximately 3.45 grams of suspected heroin

-Approximately 2.74 grams of suspected crack cocaine

-Approximately 1.21 grams of suspected cocaine

-A digital scale

-Additional drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

-More than $6,000 in suspected drug proceeds

Campusano-Campusano was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below listed crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $46,100 cash bond.

Mugshot image of Roberto Campusano-Campusano

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


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State Police Arrest Wilmington Man Following Multi-Agency Drug Distribution Investigation

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