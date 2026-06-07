CV5 Capital Supports Growing Number of Managers Launching in Leading Cayman Fund Domicile

The world's leading hedge fund domicile served by CV5 Capital CV5 Capital institutional fund platform

CV5 Capital delivers institutional fund infrastructure in the Cayman Islands, from first-time emerging managers to firms running billions in assets

The Cayman Islands remains the natural home for serious fund managers, from first-fund launches to firms running billions in assets. We give all of them institutional infrastructure from day one.” — David Lloyd, CEO of CV5 Capital

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CV5 Capital, the Cayman-headquartered institutional fund infrastructure platform, is supporting a growing number of managers launching hedge funds and digital asset funds in the Cayman Islands, from first-time emerging managers to established firms running billions of dollars in assets.The momentum reflects the continued strength of the Cayman Islands as the world's leading fund domicile. Data published by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) shows close to 31,000 regulated funds in the jurisdiction as at the first quarter of 2026, a position built over decades of regulatory credibility and one that allocators worldwide recognise.According to CIMA's published investment funds statistics, the jurisdiction supervised 13,008 mutual funds and 17,910 private funds at the first quarter of 2026. Private funds, the category that captures most closed-ended and many alternative strategies, have grown in every full year since the regime began reporting, rising from 12,695 in 2020. The data points to a market that continues to expand and to attract managers across every stage of growth.CV5 Capital is helping managers across that full spectrum bring strategies to market on institutional terms. Emerging managers use the platform to launch a first fund with the same governance, compliance, and operational standards that allocators expect of much larger firms. Established asset managers use it to add strategies, spin out teams, or extend into digital assets without rebuilding their operating model from scratch.Digital assets are among the fastest-growing areas of new launches, spanning market-neutral, quantitative, and directional strategies. These funds register as mutual funds or private funds in the same way as traditional strategies. The Cayman Islands reinforced its standing in this space when a statutory framework for tokenised investment fund structures came into force on 24 March 2026, through amendments to the Mutual Funds Act, the Private Funds Act, and the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act. The framework confirms that issuing tokens representing fund interests keeps those interests within the existing funds regime, giving managers a clear and confident route to tokenised structures."The Cayman Islands remains the natural home for serious fund managers, and we are seeing strong demand right across the spectrum, from managers launching their first fund to established firms running billions of dollars in assets," said David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer of CV5 Capital. "Our role is to give all of them institutional infrastructure from day one."CV5 Capital operates this model through two umbrella segregated portfolio companies, CV5 SPC for traditional hedge fund strategies and CV5 Digital SPC for digital asset strategies . Each new fund launches as a segregated portfolio, legally ring-fenced from the others, while drawing on shared institutional governance, compliance, and operational infrastructure. The fund is governed by its board and the investment manager is appointed as a service provider, with investors subscribing into the relevant segregated portfolio rather than into the platform itself.The model is designed to combine institutional standards with speed to market. Managers access an established, CIMA-supervised framework and a coordinated operating model, allowing them to focus on strategy and capital raising while the platform carries much of the structural and governance work."Cayman has set the global standard for fund formation, and the 2026 tokenised funds framework has reinforced its position at the front of digital asset fund formation," added David Lloyd. "Our managers are building on that foundation with confidence."About CV5 CapitalCV5 Capital is the Cayman-headquartered institutional fund infrastructure platform for hedge fund and digital asset managers. The platform operates two umbrella segregated portfolio companies, CV5 SPC for traditional hedge funds and CV5 Digital SPC for digital asset funds, supporting managers with governance, compliance, and operational infrastructure from day one. CV5 Capital is registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (Registration Number 1885380, LEI 984500C44B2KFE900490).For more information, visit cv5capital.io.Media ContactCV5 CapitalEmail: info@cv5capital.ioTelephone: +1 (345) 325-3884Website: cv5capital.ioNote to editors: Fund counts are sourced from CIMA's published investment funds statistics for the first quarter of 2026. Figures are counts of regulated vehicles, not assets under management. The combined figure is the sum of CIMA's mutual fund and private fund totals.

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