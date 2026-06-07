Blue Star Mothers of America Highlights PTSD Awareness Month and Support for Military Families

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

National nonprofit promotes PTSD awareness, reduces stigma, and connects veterans, service members, and families with support resources.

PTSD Awareness Month is an opportunity to remind veterans, service members, and their families that healing is possible and help is available.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is recognizing PTSD Awareness Month by encouraging greater understanding of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), promoting access to resources, and supporting veterans, active-duty service members, and military families affected by trauma.

PTSD affects millions of Americans, including veterans and service members who have experienced traumatic events during military service. While the impact of PTSD is often associated with those who served, the effects can also be felt by spouses, children, parents, caregivers, and entire families.

For military mothers, watching a son or daughter struggle with the invisible wounds of service can be heartbreaking. Many families want to help but may not know where to begin. Blue Star Mothers of America is committed to ensuring military families know they are not alone and that support is available.

"PTSD Awareness Month is an opportunity to remind veterans, service members, and their families that healing is possible and help is available," said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. "For more than 84 years, Blue Star Mothers have stood beside military families through deployments, homecomings, challenges, and triumphs. We encourage anyone facing the effects of trauma to seek support and know that there is a community ready to walk alongside them."

Founded in 1942, Blue Star Mothers of America is a national nonprofit organization of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers, and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, National Guard, Reserves, or who are veterans. Through nearly 200 chapters nationwide, members provide support to military families, active-duty service members, veterans, and the families of Fallen Heroes.

Throughout the year, Blue Star Mothers chapters partner with veteran service organizations, community agencies, healthcare providers, and military support organizations to connect veterans and their families with valuable resources and services. These partnerships help strengthen local communities while ensuring those impacted by military service have access to support systems that foster healing and resilience.

PTSD is a medical condition, not a sign of weakness. According to mental health experts, early intervention, supportive relationships, and professional treatment can significantly improve outcomes for those affected by trauma. Raising awareness helps reduce stigma and encourages individuals to seek assistance when needed.

Blue Star Mothers of America encourages communities across the nation to support veterans and military families by listening without judgment, learning about PTSD, and sharing available resources.

Resources for Veterans, Service Members, and Families

Veterans Crisis Line

Veterans and service members in crisis, as well as family members and caregivers seeking support, can access free and confidential assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

• Dial 988 and Press 1

• Text 838255

• Visit VeteransCrisisLine.net

Emergency Assistance

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

During PTSD Awareness Month, Blue Star Mothers of America renews its commitment to supporting those who have served and the families who stand beside them. By increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and connecting individuals to resources, communities can help ensure that veterans and military families receive the care, compassion, and support they deserve.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a nonprofit veterans service organization founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress in 1960. The organization supports active-duty service members, veterans, military families, and the families of Fallen Heroes through volunteer service, advocacy, community outreach, and patriotic activities. With nearly 200 chapters nationwide, Blue Star Mothers continues its mission of supporting those who serve and strengthening military families across America. For more information, visit www.bluestarmothers.org.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.