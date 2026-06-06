FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WyMD-260605-001

Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration

Wyoming National Guard

By Maj. Craig Heilig

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Long before aircraft take to the skies and thousands gather to celebrate America's 250th birthday, planners are working behind the scenes to keep the event safe and organized.

The Wyoming National Guard hosted a Rehearsal of Concept drill in Cheyenne. The exercise brought together state agencies, local government representatives, emergency responders, volunteers and event organizers supporting Wyoming's America 250 celebration on July 4.

A Rehearsal of Concept, or ROC drill, is a planning exercise that walks participants through an event step-by-step before it happens. It helps organizations understand responsibilities, coordinate timelines and identify challenges before execution.

Participants reviewed event operations, public safety plans, communications, traffic flow, emergency response procedures and aviation support.

The celebration will include military participation from the Wyoming National Guard, including UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and C-130 Hercules flyovers.

The exercise helped agencies and organizations synchronize plans and build a shared understanding of operations.

"A successful event starts with a shared understanding of the plan," said Col. Ryan Brock, J3, Wyoming National Guard. "The ROC drill brings together everyone involved in the operation so they can understand timelines, responsibilities and decision points before execution. That coordination helps us support our partners, manage risk and ensure the event runs safely and smoothly."

"The Wyoming Military Department is proud to support Wyoming's America 250 celebration alongside our local, county, state and community partners," said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming. "This rehearsal allows everyone involved to build a shared understanding of the plan, strengthen coordination and ensure we are prepared to provide a safe and memorable event for the citizens of Wyoming."

Representatives from state, county, local agencies, public safety organizations and volunteer groups took part in the exercise.

The planning effort focused on protecting attendees and ensuring activities run smoothly throughout the event.

Leaders reviewed staging areas, ceremonial activities, vehicle displays, aviation operations and emergency response procedures.

The Wyoming National Guard's participation reflects the Wyoming Military Department's commitment to supporting communities across the state and strengthening partnerships with local, county, state and federal organizations.

The America 250 celebration marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The event will bring together residents and visitors from across Wyoming to celebrate the nation's history and spirit.

Through exercises like the ROC drill, organizers are working to ensure the celebration is safe, organized and memorable for everyone who attends.