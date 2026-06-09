Plany Officially Launches in the UAE, Bringing AI-Powered Travel Planning to a Calendar-First Experience

Plany press release hero card showcasing the travel planning app's core features. Features three iPhone screens displaying the Trips dashboard, daily itinerary view, and event details for a Japan trip. Headline reads "Your Trips, Beautifully Organized" wi

Plany is an AI-powered travel planning platform that helps travelers organize, collaborate, and share trips through a calendar-first experience.

Travel plans shouldn’t live in documents and spreadsheets. Plany brings planning, collaboration and AI into a calendar-first experience built for modern travelers.” — The Plany Team

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anytech LLC , a Dubai-based technology company established in 2004, today announced the official launch of Plany , an AI-powered travel planning platform designed to simplify how people organize, collaborate on, and share travel experiences.Built around a calendar-first approach, Plany brings trip planning, itinerary management, collaboration, expense tracking, and AI assistance into a single platform. Travelers can build detailed itineraries, organize activities by day and destination, and share plans with friends, family members, and travel companions through both web and mobile experiences.Unlike traditional travel planning tools that rely heavily on documents and spreadsheets, Plany focuses on time, structure, and collaboration. Users can create trips manually, receive AI-generated recommendations, enhance existing itineraries, manage travel expenses, export professional PDF itineraries, and synchronize plans with Outlook, Apple Calendar, Google Calendar, and other calendar platforms through subscription-based calendar integration.The platform also enables users to publish trips publicly, allowing others to discover, copy, and adapt proven itineraries for their own journeys. This creates a growing library of real-world travel experiences that can benefit travelers around the world.Developed in the UAE by Anytech LLC, Plany reflects the growing entrepreneurial and technology ecosystem emerging from Dubai. The platform combines modern design, artificial intelligence, and practical travel workflows into an experience built for today’s connected travelers.“Travel plans shouldn’t live in documents and spreadsheets. Plany brings planning, collaboration and AI into a calendar-first experience built for modern travelers,” said The Plany Team.Looking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding Plany with additional AI-powered capabilities, enhanced collaboration tools, deeper travel integrations, and new features designed to make trip planning increasingly seamless from inspiration to departure.Plany is now available worldwide through its web platform at https://plany.ae in addition to an iOS app. Android coming soonAbout Anytech LLCFounded in Dubai in 2004, Anytech LLC is a technology company focused on building practical digital platforms and innovative software solutions. Through Plany, the company aims to simplify travel planning and help people organize experiences more effectively through modern technology and artificial intelligence.For more information, visit https://plany.ae and https://anytech.ae

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