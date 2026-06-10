The AI Translator by Forbes AI Leader Hema Dey Hits No. 1 on Amazon Ahead of June 10th Launch

The AI Translator by Hema Dey ranked #1 on Amazon Hot New Releases in Global Marketing ahead of its official June 10, 2026 launch date.

No. 1 Amazon Hot New Release in Global Marketing — AI framework for business leaders, professionals, and graduates, available worldwide at launch price

Hema refuses to let fear be the outcome. She breaks down AI in plain, accessible language, not to impress, but to empower. That's the kind of leadership we need right now.” — Eric L. Goodman, Bestselling Author, CEO and Philanthropist

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International Inc. today announced the official launch of The AI Translator : Making Your Marketing Message Click With People And Code by Hema Dey, now available on Amazon worldwide in Kindle at USD $9.99, paperback at USD $15.99, and hardcover at USD $19.99.The book arrives at a critical inflection point for the global workforce. Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, artificial intelligence has reshaped hiring, marketing, commerce, and communication at a pace that has left millions of professionals, business owners, and new graduates without a clear framework for responding.The AI Translator addresses that gap directly.Pre-Launch RecognitionPrior to its official June 10th launch date, The AI Translator debuted as the number one Hot New Release in Global Marketing on Amazon, reflecting significant pre-launch demand across the global business community. The book has since ranked consistently in the top 20 of Global Marketing in the Kindle Store and top 100 in Global Marketing Books, ahead of its official release date.About the BookDrawing on nearly three decades of marketing experience across 35+ countries — from the technology sector in New Zealand to boardrooms across China, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States — Dey delivers a framework designed for founders, executives, managers, employees, and graduates seeking to understand how artificial intelligence evaluates, recommends, and amplifies human expertise.The book is built around the proprietary 4 Vs Framework: Visibility, Validity, Veracity, and Values — four signals that determine whether AI amplifies a business or diminishes it. The book also covers Google's E-E-A-T framework, the Translator Archetype as an organizational role, and the Team Human × Team AI methodology applied across client engagements since 2022."The mic is always live now," said Dey. "AI cross-references claims, traces citations, and decides whether professionals and their clients exist in the conversations that matter. This book gives everyone a practical framework to ensure AI works for them."International Endorsements Across Four ContinentsThe book has received endorsements from business leaders, legal professionals, healthcare practitioners, and executives across the United States, Spain, India, and Australia — reflecting its relevance to professionals navigating AI disruption across industries and geographies."Her transition from a highly technical industrial field to becoming a trusted voice in artificial intelligence is deeply authentic," said Eduard Amigo, Director Comercial Global and BOD Member at Grupo Fermator, Reus, Spain. "She combines strategic insight with kindness, inclusivity, and a genuine commitment to helping people adapt and grow rather than feel left behind.""Her kindness and simplicity, coupled with her deep understanding of technology and AI, has inspired her to write this book to bring technological understanding to common non-tech people in the simplest possible way," said Dinesh Musalekar, CEO and Executive Director of Rishabh Group of Companies, India."Most people make AI complicated. Hema makes it personal," said Aashi Arora, MHA, PCC, Principal Executive Coach at iRISE Executive Coaching, California."Hema Dey dismantles the false choice between technological mastery and human wisdom, proving that AI isn't the protagonist of this story — we are," said Simona Filip Racek, CEO of Simaris Trade and Chair of Women in International Trade Orange County, California.A Resource for Business Leaders, Professionals and New GraduatesThe AI Translator was written for business owners seeking to grow and communicate effectively in an AI-driven market, professionals at career pivot points, new graduates entering a workforce reshaped by artificial intelligence, and employees uncertain about the impact of AI on their roles and careers. For those requiring further support, Dey offers corporate workshops, executive leadership briefings, keynote speaking, and one-on-one coaching programs built around the 4 Vs Framework.Launch Price and AvailabilityThe launch price is available on June 10th, 2026 only. Pricing increases permanently on June 11th with no promotional pricing planned thereafter. Amazon converts to local currency at checkout. The book is available in all countries where Amazon operates.About the AuthorHema Dey is the Founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc., a Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, Fractional CMO, and Chief AI Officer . Born and raised in Malaysia, Dey built her corporate career in the technology sector in New Zealand before founding Iffel International Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lincoln University in Christchurch, New Zealand, and has spent nearly three decades building AI-ready marketing strategy for clients across 35+ countries in law, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services. Iffel International provides strategic planning to help small and mid-sized businesses pivot in the AI era, alongside turnkey deployment of Agentic AI solutions and systems designed for timely execution — enabling companies to adapt, compete, and grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.