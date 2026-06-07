CTO Honors Journalistic Excellence at Annual Caribbean Media Awards in New York

Winners of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s 2026 Caribbean Media Awards are pictured with representatives of CTO and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, sponsors of the annual Caribbean Media Awards Luncheon, held during Caribbean Week in New York.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) celebrated leading storytellers, broadcasters and digital creators from the U.S. and Caribbean during the annual Caribbean Media Awards Luncheon, a signature event of Caribbean Week in New York. Sponsored by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, the luncheon honored outstanding journalism and content creation that showcase the Caribbean's people, culture, environment and evolving tourism landscape.“Great storytelling has the power to transform perceptions and create deeper connections between people and destinations,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s secretary-general and CEO. “The individuals recognized through the Caribbean Media Awards are helping to tell a more complete story of our region — one that goes beyond beaches and resorts to showcase our people and heritage. Through thoughtful, impactful journalism, they are elevating Caribbean voices and bringing greater visibility to the stories that matter most.”Awards were presented across three categories: Storytelling Excellence, Digital and Innovation, and Voices of the Caribbean. CTO commended this year’s entries for their depth, originality and commitment to authentic storytelling beyond traditional destination promotion.Among the winners, Dana Givens earned Best Consumer Story for “Jamaica's Greenest Parish Is Its Best-Kept Secret” in National Geographic while Christina Jelski of Travel Weekly received Best Trade Article for her interview with former Bahamas Director General of Tourism Joy Jibrilu. Ryan Bachoo of Guardian Media in Trinidad & Tobago won Best Podcast/Radio for his examination of sargassum’s impact on Caribbean tourism, and the Jamaica Tourist Board captured the Social Media Campaign award for its “Reggae Marathon 2025” campaign.In the Voices of the Caribbean category, Meschida Philip’s documentary “Echoes of Waltham” received top honors in Video Production, while Esther Jones of the Caribbean Investigative Journalism Network won Best News Reporting for her exploration of the balance between cruise tourism and marine protection in Barbados.The Personal Immersive Story award went to Ralph Thomassaint Joseph of Documented NY for “Dancing Through Fear: A Haitian Performer Faces Deportation in New York,” praised for its compelling portrayal of the Caribbean diaspora experience. Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald was named Diaspora Journalist of the Year for her reporting on Haiti, while Luis Joel Méndez González of the Center for Investigative Journalism received Emerging Journalist of the Year honors for the investigative “Esencia” series.The luncheon also marked the official launch of CTO TV , a new digital platform designed to expand the organization’s reach through video storytelling, leadership interviews, policy discussions and destination content. The platform will leverage an existing library of more than 700 videos while creating new opportunities to spotlight Caribbean tourism, innovation and regional collaboration.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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