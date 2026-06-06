Blocking crash I90 milepost 26 EB in 4th of July Construction Zone

Please direct questions to: District 1

Northern Idaho 615 W. Wilbur Ave.

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

Phone: (208) 209-8620

Fax: (208) 209-8619 Serving Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone Counties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.