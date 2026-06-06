Blocking crash I90 milepost 26 EB in 4th of July Construction Zone
Please direct questions to:
District 1
Northern Idaho
615 W. Wilbur Ave.
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815
Phone: (208) 209-8620
Fax: (208) 209-8619
Serving Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone Counties.
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