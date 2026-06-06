Mom, Dad, I'm Gay: A Father's Journey Explores Family, Faith, and Unconditional Love

Mom, Dad, I'm Gay by Cesar Torres

Cesar Torres shares a deeply personal account of navigating faith, parenting, and acceptance after a life-changing conversation with his daughter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Cesar Torres presents Mom, Dad, I'm Gay: A Father's Journey, a candid and heartfelt memoir that examines the emotional and spiritual challenges one father faced after learning that his daughter identified as gay. Through personal reflection and honest storytelling, Torres explores the questions, fears, and uncertainties that emerged as he sought to reconcile his faith, family relationships, and deeply held beliefs. The book offers readers an intimate look at a journey marked by love, self-examination, and personal growth.

At the center of the memoir is a pivotal moment that changed the course of Torres's life and perspective. Faced with unexpected news from his daughter, he found himself navigating a complex range of emotions while confronting long-standing assumptions and expectations. As the story unfolds, readers witness his efforts to better understand his daughter's experience while grappling with questions of faith, identity, and family dynamics. The result is a thoughtful narrative that highlights the challenges many families encounter when personal beliefs and lived realities intersect.

The inspiration behind Mom, Dad, I'm Gay: A Father's Journey comes from Torres's desire to share an authentic account of a situation faced by many parents. Rather than presenting simple answers, he recounts the struggles, conversations, and moments of reflection that shaped his understanding over time. By sharing his personal experiences, he hopes to encourage greater dialogue, empathy, and understanding among families facing similar circumstances.

Beyond its personal narrative, the book explores broader themes of acceptance, compassion, and the evolving nature of family relationships. Torres examines how love can remain a guiding force even during periods of confusion and uncertainty. His story demonstrates that meaningful growth often begins with a willingness to listen, learn, and engage with difficult questions rather than avoid them. Through this process, readers are invited to consider the importance of maintaining connection and respect during life's most challenging conversations.

The book will resonate with parents, family members, faith communities, and readers interested in personal stories of growth and understanding. Those navigating similar experiences may find comfort in Torres's honesty and vulnerability, while others may gain valuable insight into the emotional complexities that can accompany conversations about identity, belief, and family. The memoir provides a thoughtful perspective on issues that continue to shape many families and communities today.

Cesar Torres is an author whose personal experiences inspired him to write openly about the intersection of faith, family, and personal transformation. Through Mom, Dad, I'm Gay: A Father's Journey, he offers a sincere account of one family's experience while encouraging compassion, reflection, and meaningful dialogue. His story serves as a reminder that love, understanding, and open communication can help families navigate even the most difficult moments together.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0gMzNsiD

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