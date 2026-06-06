The Way of the Living Jesus Explores an Ancient Path to Spiritual Awakening and Transformation

The Way of the Living Jesus by Chuck Queen

Chuck Queen invites seekers to rediscover the wisdom of the Gospel of Thomas as a guide for personal growth, inner awakening, and deeper spiritual awareness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Way of the Living Jesus: The Path to Spiritual Transformation in the Gospel of Thomas, author Chuck Queen offers readers a fresh and thought-provoking exploration of one of Christianity's most intriguing ancient texts. Drawing upon the Gospel of Thomas and the broader traditions of Christian mysticism and wisdom spirituality, Queen presents a compelling guide for those seeking a deeper and more transformative understanding of the teachings of Jesus.

Unlike the traditional Gospel narratives that focus on the life events, miracles, and ministry of Jesus, the Gospel of Thomas consists of 114 sayings attributed to Jesus. Rediscovered among the Nag Hammadi manuscripts in 1945, the text has fascinated scholars, spiritual seekers, and students of early Christianity for decades. In this book, Queen approaches these sayings not simply as historical artifacts but as invitations to personal transformation and spiritual awakening.

Through thoughtful interpretation and accessible commentary, The Way of the Living Jesus explores themes of self-discovery, inner awareness, compassion, wisdom, and the experience of the Divine in everyday life. Queen presents Jesus as a spiritual teacher who encourages individuals to awaken to the sacred presence within themselves and within the world around them. The book invites readers to move beyond fear, ego, and limiting assumptions toward a more authentic and conscious way of living.

Rather than offering rigid doctrines or definitive answers, Queen encourages reflection, contemplation, and personal engagement with the text. Each teaching becomes an opportunity for readers to examine their own lives, deepen their spiritual understanding, and explore timeless questions about identity, purpose, and the nature of reality. The result is a guide that speaks to both contemporary spiritual seekers and those interested in the historical development of Christian thought.

Inspired by a lifelong interest in spiritual formation and wisdom traditions, Queen wrote the book to bridge the gap between ancient teachings and modern life. His work highlights the enduring relevance of the Gospel of Thomas while demonstrating how its insights can inspire transformation in today's world. Readers from diverse faith backgrounds will find meaningful perspectives that encourage greater awareness, compassion, and spiritual growth.

Chuck Queen is an author, teacher, and spiritual guide dedicated to exploring the transformative dimensions of faith and wisdom. Through The Way of the Living Jesus, he offers readers an invitation to engage with an ancient spiritual path that remains remarkably relevant, encouraging them to awaken, discover their deeper selves, and live more fully in the presence of the Divine.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0dYRCohs

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