Through the Scope: Living With Paranoid Schizophrenia and PTSD Shares a Raw Account of Invisible War and Survival

Through the Scope by Combative Arts

Combative Arts delivers a powerful memoir detailing combat service, mental illness, and the long journey toward stability and meaning after war.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Combative Arts presents Through the Scope: Living with Paranoid Schizophrenia and PTSD, a raw and deeply personal memoir that examines the enduring effects of war and the invisible struggles that follow military service. Written by a former Army Ranger captain and combat sniper, the book offers an unfiltered account of trauma, mental illness, and the long process of rebuilding life after active duty.

The memoir moves between two worlds: the battlefield and the civilian life that follows it. From operations in Mogadishu to the ordinary pressures of daily routines, the author reveals how instincts formed in combat can persist long after deployment ends. Through vivid recollection, he details how Paranoid Schizophrenia and PTSD reshape perception, disrupt stability, and challenge even the simplest aspects of everyday living.

The book is grounded in the author’s lived experience as an elite soldier who later faced medical retirement following a diagnosis of severe mental illness. Rather than presenting a polished narrative, he offers an honest record of symptoms, setbacks, and the ongoing effort required to function day to day. Flashbacks, hallucinations, and emotional instability are described alongside the discipline needed to continue moving forward.

Beyond individual experience, the memoir reflects on the broader reality of life after combat and the long process of psychological adjustment. It underscores how identity can fracture when the structure of military life is removed and how recovery often demands both internal resilience and external understanding. The narrative avoids sentimentality, focusing instead on the stark reality of rebuilding a life shaped by both service and illness.

The book will resonate with veterans, military families, and readers interested in firsthand accounts of psychological trauma and recovery. It also offers insight for mental health professionals and those seeking a clearer understanding of invisible wounds of war. At its core, the memoir presents a message of persistence, showing that survival itself can be an ongoing form of courage.

Combative Arts is a former Army Ranger captain and combat sniper whose military service and personal experiences with mental illness inform his writing. Through Through the Scope, he provides a candid and grounded reflection on life after war, offering readers a perspective shaped by both discipline and vulnerability. His story stands as a testament to endurance, adaptation, and the difficult work of continuing forward when the battle does not end at home.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0jcGDgc4

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.