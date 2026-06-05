Rep. Sexton Raises Concerns About DHS Transportation and Home Healthcare Provider Terminations 

St. Paul, MN — Representative Tom Sexton (R-Waseca) is calling for a resolution after learning that several legitimate, non-emergency medical transportation and home healthcare providers have had their enrollment terminated by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The issue comes as providers across the state complete a federal recertification process. Some providers report they submitted all required documentation on time but were still awaiting DHS review when their status was changed from pending to terminated.

“Patients rely on these transportation and home healthcare services to get to medical appointments, treatments, and live productive lives within their homes,” Sexton said. “We should be doing everything we can to ensure those services remain available, especially in rural Minnesota.”

One provider in Rep. Sexton’s district received a termination letter and their case is listed as pending in the DHS portal. The provider does not know if there is a problem or if they can easily correct it because DHS has not communicated with them outside of the termination letter. Other legitimate and well-established providers report receiving what appears to be termination letters over minor clerical issues, which can be corrected without disrupting service. While providers can appeal DHS decisions, the termination status remains in effect during the appeals process.

“If there is a paperwork issue, providers should be given an opportunity to correct it,” Sexton said. “The focus should be on helping patients access care, not creating unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. We can be hard on fraudsters and illegitimate providers, while fostering a solid regulatory environment for legitimate providers that are helping our most vulnerable Minnesotans.”

Rep. Sexton is encouraging DHS to work directly with providers to resolve outstanding issues and prevent disruptions for Minnesotans who depend on these services.