Merry Christmas, Mary! Brings the True Biblical Christmas Story to Life Through Creative Rhyming Verse

Merry Christmas, Mary! by Meredith Davison Jr.

Meredith Davison Jr. delivers a joyful and faith-centered retelling of the Nativity story through imaginative language, poetry, and meaningful reflection.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meredith Davison Jr., author of the award-winning The Principal’s Principles, introduces Merry Christmas, Mary!, a creatively written holiday book that tells the true Christmas story through playful rhyming verse and thoughtful biblical storytelling. Blending poetic language with spiritual reflection, the book invites readers of all ages to rediscover the deeper meaning behind the birth of Christ while enjoying an engaging literary experience centered on faith and wonder.

Using carefully crafted rhymes and homophones, Merry Christmas, Mary! revisits familiar scenes from the Nativity story while drawing attention to biblical details often overlooked within modern holiday traditions. From the shepherds in the fields to the journey of the wise men and the humble manger in Bethlehem, the book encourages readers to reconnect with the spiritual heart of Christmas through joyful storytelling and creative wordplay.

Davison combines lyrical writing with a faith-based message designed to engage families, children, educators, and church communities during the holiday season. The book’s imaginative structure encourages readers to slow down and reflect on the significance of Christ’s birth while appreciating the beauty and meaning found within Scripture.

The inspiration behind Merry Christmas, Mary! came from Davison’s desire to present the Christmas story in a fresh and memorable way while remaining rooted in biblical truth. By weaving together poetry, humor, and faith-centered themes, he seeks to encourage readers to move beyond commercialized holiday imagery and rediscover the spiritual message that continues to shape Christmas celebrations around the world.

Written for families, faith-based readers, schools, and churches, Merry Christmas, Mary! offers a unique addition to holiday reading traditions. Its accessible style and joyful presentation make it especially suitable for seasonal family reading, classroom activities, church programs, and anyone seeking a thoughtful and creative retelling of the Nativity story.

Meredith Davison Jr. is an author dedicated to creating imaginative stories that combine creativity, faith, and meaningful reflection for readers of all ages. Through Merry Christmas, Mary!, he invites readers to experience the Christmas story with renewed joy, curiosity, and appreciation for the timeless message at its center.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0iylk9Vc

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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