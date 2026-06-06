Air quality alert issued due to ozone for Saturday, June 6, through Sunday, June 7, for western and southern Minnesota

Air quality is expected to reach the orange AQI category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, in southern, central, and western Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for western and southern Minnesota. The alert takes effect at noon on Saturday, June 6, and runs until 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro area, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, and the Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, and White Earth.

Ground-level ozone is expected to be high on Saturday and Sunday afternoon across much of Minnesota. Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will provide a favorable environment for two types of pollutants (volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides) to react with sunlight in the air to produce ground-level ozone. The ozone levels will decrease after sunset on Saturday and be lower Sunday morning before increasing again Sunday afternoon. Consider moving outdoor activities outside of the afternoon hours.