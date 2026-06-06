Harmony Painting Donates $1,000 to Support Treeline Pass School for Adults with Autism and Developmental Disabilities

Denver-based painting company supports local nonprofit through financial contribution and team attendance at annual fundraiser.

We believe success is measured by how we support the people around us.” — Spencer Melfi, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmony Painting , a Denver-based residential and commercial painting company, recently donated $1,000 to Treeline Pass , a school serving adults with autism and developmental disabilities. In addition to the financial contribution, members of the Harmony Painting team attended the organization’s annual fundraiser in support of one of their own.The cause is personal for the company. The son of a Harmony Painting employee attends Treeline Pass, an innovative educational program designed to empower adults with developmental disabilities through life skills training, vocational preparation, and community integration.“When one of our team members is connected to something meaningful, it matters to all of us,” said Spencer Melfi, CEO of Harmony Painting. “Supporting Treeline Pass wasn’t just about writing a check. It was about showing up for our people and standing behind families in our community.”Treeline Pass provides structured programming focused on independence, social growth, and workforce readiness for adults who benefit from continued education beyond traditional schooling. The organization’s annual fundraiser helps sustain these programs and expand access to families across the region.Harmony Painting’s $1,000 donation contributes directly to programming, resources, and operational support for Treeline Pass, ensuring continued opportunities for adults with autism and developmental disabilities.Beyond the financial gift, members of the Harmony Painting team attended the fundraiser event in person, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community involvement.“As a Denver-based company, we believe success isn’t measured only by the projects we complete,” Melfi added. “It’s measured by how we support the people around us.”Harmony Painting specializes in residential and commercial painting services throughout Denver and surrounding areas and is known for its emphasis on communication, craftsmanship, and standing behind every project.For more information about Treeline Pass and its programs, visit:About Harmony PaintingHarmony Painting is a trusted Denver painting company specializing in residential painting services, with commercial projects available throughout the region. The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet painting, drywall and texture work, and related services. Built on communication, craftsmanship, and reliability, Harmony Painting is committed to delivering high-quality results while supporting the communities they serve.Learn more at:Media ContactHarmony PaintingSpencer Melfi, CEOPhone: 720-450-2907Website: https://harmonypaintingdenver.com/

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