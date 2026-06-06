Harmony Painting Marks Fifth Year Supporting Ember Center’s Mission to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Money raised for an incredible cause.

Denver painting company has contributed nearly $20,000 through sponsorships, donations, & team participation in Ember Center’s annual gala.

Breslin became the life of the gala,” Melfi said. “After he won the Avalanche jersey two straight years, the organizers jokingly asked him which jersey he wanted the next year.” — Spencer Melfi, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmony Painting, a Denver-based residential and commercial painting company, is proud to announce its fifth consecutive year sponsoring Ember Center, formerly The Crisis Center, and its annual gala supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.Over the past five years, Harmony Painting has contributed nearly $20,000 through gala sponsorships, donations, and team support. For Harmony Painting CEO Spencer Melfi, the partnership reflects the company’s belief that local businesses have a responsibility to invest in the communities they serve.“Impact matters to Harmony Painting,” said Spencer Melfi, CEO of Harmony Painting. “We are proud to support Ember Center and the life-changing work they do for individuals and families across the Denver metro area. Their mission is deeply important, and our team is honored to play even a small role in helping further it.”Harmony Painting’s support has become a full-team tradition. Employees have attended Ember Center’s annual gala together, helping raise funds while celebrating the organization’s work. One memorable highlight has been Sales Representative Breslin McKeown, who became a crowd favorite after winning the top bid on an autographed Colorado Avalanche jersey two years in a row.“Breslin became the life of the gala,” Melfi said. “After he won the Avalanche jersey two straight years, the organizers jokingly asked him which jersey he wanted the next year. By then, the bidding had gotten a little too rich for his blood, but it speaks to the spirit of the event. It brings people together for a cause that truly matters.”Harmony Painting serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Denver area, offering residential and commercial painting services with an emphasis on communication, skilled crews, and lasting results.For Harmony Painting, the ongoing partnership with Ember Center is more than an annual sponsorship. It is part of the company’s broader commitment to being a community-focused Denver business.“Painting homes and businesses is what we do every day,” Melfi added. “But being part of Denver also means showing up for organizations that protect, support, and empower people when they need help most.”To learn more about Ember Center, visit www.embercenterco.org . To learn more about Harmony Painting, visit https://harmonypaintingdenver.com About Harmony PaintingHarmony Painting is a Denver-based residential and commercial painting company serving homeowners, businesses, and property owners throughout the Denver metro area. The company specializes in interior and exterior painting projects and is known for clear communication, organized processes, skilled crews, and durable, professional results.About Ember CenterEmber Center, formerly The Crisis Center, works to end domestic violence and sexual assault through therapy, advocacy, outreach, and prevention. The organization provides free and confidential services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.