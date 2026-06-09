Phoenix Global and Mile High Risk and Security Form Partnership as Physical, Identity, and On-Site Risks Converge

Larisa B. Miller, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Global, announces strategic partnership with Mile High Risk and Security Consulting for integrated physical, identity, and on-site risk advisory. Christian Whyte, Founder and CEO of Mile High Risk and Security Consulting, partners with Phoenix Global to deliver integrated physical, identity, and on-site risk advisory across four continents. Phoenix Global, specialized advisory firm with operations in Florida and Abu Dhabi, working across the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Cross-border advisory firm and Denver security practice align as physical, identity, and on-site threats converge into one corporate exposure.

There is no convenient moment to commission a risk and security assessment. It is never too early. It is never too late. Until the day it is, and by then the cost has changed.” — Larisa B. Miller, Founder and CEO, Phoenix Global

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Global, the specialized advisory firm with operations in Florida and Abu Dhabi, and Mile High Risk and Security Consulting (MHRSC), a Denver-based physical security and risk intelligence advisory practice, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership will deliver integrated physical security, risk management, threat assessment, corporate identity exposure analysis, large-scale event security, and executive protection planning to Phoenix Global's clients across the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The partnership originated in a fraud investigation conducted by Christian Whyte, then a member of the Golden, Colorado Police Department, into a case in which the perpetrators were operating under Phoenix Global's name. Whyte contacted Larisa B. Miller, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Global, in the course of that investigation. The fraud was unrelated to Miller or her firm. Subsequent conversations between Whyte and Miller about the broader risk landscape led to the partnership announced today.

The partnership emerges in an environment of expanding documentation and oversight requirements for organizational risk. Insurance carriers increasingly require documented risk governance before binding coverage. Boards of directors have been named in shareholder litigation over foreseeable exposures. Regulators across the United States, the European Union, and the GCC have raised duty-of-care standards. The Department of Homeland Security has issued heightened soft-target and crowded-place advisories. Executive personal-protection cases tied to public-records exposure have increased in frequency, and the methods used in identity-based and AI-enabled fraud have grown more sophisticated. These factors have shaped how organizations and event organizers approach risk planning and the kind of advisory support they engage.

"Categories of corporate risk that organizations once treated as separate disciplines have moved closer together in practice. Fraud rings that spoof corporate identities, threat actors targeting physical facilities, and hostile teams conducting venue reconnaissance can involve overlapping actors and overlapping methods. The partnership is structured to address that convergence as a single integrated advisory practice rather than as separate departmental concerns."

Larisa B. Miller, Founder and CEO, Phoenix Global

Christian Whyte holds a criminology degree from West Virginia University and built his career as a Patrol Officer and Deputy Sheriff, including service with the Golden, Colorado Police Department. He trained at the Penn State Sheriff's Academy and Montgomery County Municipal Police Academy, with Colorado POST, Pennsylvania ACT 120, and ACT 2 certifications. As a former Field Training Officer, he has instructed Tactical Medical response, Crisis Intervention, Defensive Tactics, and AED/CPR. His decorations include two Chief's Stars, a Life Saving Award, a Distinguished Service Medal, and a Medal of Valor. His advisory work covers stadium-class sporting events, concerts and arena tours, conferences, and high-attendance public gatherings.

"Physical security infrastructure addresses one portion of organizational and event risk exposure. The broader portion typically lies in factors that internal teams are not positioned to observe directly. The partnership with Phoenix Global extends that observational and advisory capability to clients across multiple geographies and operating environments."

Christian Whyte, Founder and CEO, Mile High Risk and Security Consulting

Under the partnership, Phoenix Global and MHRSC will jointly deliver:

- Physical security audits and threat assessments for facilities, executives, and high-value assets

- Large-scale event security planning and on-site risk mitigation for sports tournaments, concerts and arena tours, conferences, and high-attendance public gatherings

- Risk governance frameworks structured for insurer, board, and regulator review

- Corporate identity and impersonation exposure analysis

- Incident response readiness and crisis intervention protocols

- Executive protection planning and personal-security advisory for principals and family offices

- Cross-border risk intelligence for clients operating in multiple jurisdictions

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a specialized advisory firm with operations in Florida and Abu Dhabi, working across the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The firm advises governments, ministries, family offices, Fortune 500 corporations, and high-growth enterprises on infrastructure, investment, cross-border development, defense and security strategy, technology, agriculture and agri-tech, energy, and transportation. Larisa B. Miller serves as Founder and CEO. Learn more at phoenixglobal.co.

About Mile High Risk and Security Consulting

Mile High Risk and Security Consulting is a Denver-based physical security, event-security, and risk intelligence advisory firm. The practice supports organizations and event organizers in identifying vulnerabilities, reducing exposure, strengthening preparedness, and documenting risk governance for insurers, boards, and regulators. MHRSC is led by founder and CEO Christian Whyte. Learn more at mhrsc.com.

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