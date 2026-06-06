Protecting the Homeland: USS Iwo Jima, 22nd MEU (SOC) Returns from Historic Ten-Month Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) returned to its homeport of Norfolk, Va. on June 6 following a historic 10-month deployment to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations.

Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG). IWO ARG is also comprised of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and USS San Antonio (LPD 17). San Antonio returned to Naval Station Norfolk April 29, and Fort Lauderdale remains deployed. IWO ARG was the first group of expeditionary naval assets called on to support Operation Southern Spear*.* While on mission in the Caribbean, Sailors and Marines of the IWO ARG and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) - Special Operations Capable (SOC) supported national-level tasking, which included enhanced counter narcotics operations.

“The exceptional performance of every Sailor and Marine is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Capt. Chris Farricker, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 8. “Throughout this deployment, our blue-green warriors proved to the world what the nation’s Navy and Marine Corps is capable of achieving while executing a broad array of complex missions from embassy reinforcement and humanitarian assistance to joint operations designed to protect the homeland. I am immensely proud of this team’s performance and everything they’ve accomplished. Most importantly, as we return home, it is deeply rewarding to watch our Sailors and Marines reunite with family, friends and loved ones who have provided unwavering support during this unprecedented deployment.”

During its 296-day deployment, the 4,500 Sailors and Marines of the IWO ARG - 22nd MEU SOC operated seamlessly with joint forces and naval assets in the region to accomplish Department of War-directed operations and the president’s priorities.

In support of the mission, IWO ARG completed approximately 6,200 sorties, accumulated 1,850 flight hours, and transited more than 130,573 combined nautical miles.

While in theater, IWO ARG integrated with other U.S. Navy surface assets including USS Gettysburg (CG 64), USS Lake Erie (CG 70), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Stockdale (DDG 106), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), USS Billings (LCS 15) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Together, this formidable force worked in tandem to detect, disrupt and dismantle Designated Terrorist Organizations’ ability to reach the U.S. homeland and penetrate its borders.

In support of contingency operations, IWO ARG – 22nd MEU SOC partnered with Joint Task Force (JTF) Bravo to provide foreign humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts in Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. A whole-of-force effort, Sailors and Marines worked by land, sea, and air to provide water, food, supplies and assistance into highly affected areas where damage prevented the logistical flow of aid. San Antonio enabled its embarked Marines from the 22nd MEU SOC to airlift aide and personnel directly into Jamaica to augment JTF Bravos’ ongoing efforts. Additionally, Fort Lauderdale delivered food packages from Mayport, Florida to Puerto Rico for support to Jamaica, while Iwo Jima transferred food and medical supplies from Puerto Rico.

"Throughout this deployment, the Marines and Sailors of the 22nd MEU SOC demonstrated the unmatched value an ARG-MEU provides to the Geographic Combatant Commander and to our nation by delivering decisive action across a wide range of missions," said Col. Tom "Banshee" Trimble, commanding officer, 22nd MEU SOC. "From providing vital aid in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, to sharpening our lethality through maritime interdiction operations, to executing expeditionary advanced base operations and critical sustainment training in Puerto Rico—this team excelled at every turn. Their performance reflects a force that is adaptable, disciplined, and ready for any challenge. I couldn't be prouder of this team and their unwavering readiness to win."

Iwo Jima also played a critical support role in Operation Absolute Resolve.

“Iwo Jima’s Sailors and embarked Marines met every challenge head-on while executing herculean tasks, above and beyond the call of duty, every day,” said Capt. Richard Haley, commanding officer, USS Iwo Jima. “This team represents the very best of America’s warfighters who demonstrated the absolute grit and determination required to protect the homeland and ensure the safety of its people. To say I am proud of this team is an understatement. I am humbled by the leadership and teamwork I witnessed—a true embodiment of the ship’s ethos Uncommon Valor, which remains our common virtue.”

Central to most deployments, IWO ARG ships also made several port calls. Sailors and Marines visited St. Croix and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands where they participated in six religious ministry engagements. Additionally, Sailors and Marines conducted a beach cleanup while visiting Ponce, Puerto Rico.

These community service projects are a cornerstone of every deployment and each opportunity allows Sailors and Marines to connect with and give back to the local community while fostering vital relationships with partners and allies across the world as ambassadors of the United States.

IWO ARG’s overall mission supports global contingency operations to accomplish U.S. strategic goals, deter adversaries and ensure the high seas remain open and free in accordance with international law. Embarked 22nd MEU SOC provides a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) capable of conducting amphibious operations—to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations to meet combatant commander’s requirements.