TEMPO Networks Continues to Celebrate 20 Years w/ First-Ever St. John Celebration Partnership & Dedicated Village Night

Frederick A. Morton, Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of TEMPO Networks

This is home. TEMPO was born right here in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and for the past 20 years we have carried the culture, energy, music, and spirit of the Caribbean to audiences around the world.” — Frederick A. Morton Jr., Founder and CEO of TEMPO Networks

ST. JOHN, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As TEMPO Networks continues its year-long celebration of 20 years of promoting Caribbean tourism, culture, music, and lifestyle, the Caribbean media company is partnering with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism and Division of Festivals to bring expanded coverage to the 2026 St. John Celebration The partnership marks the first time that TEMPO will place a major focus on St. John Celebration as part of its signature festival coverage strategy, bringing the island's culture, traditions, music, food, people, and stories to audiences throughout the Caribbean diaspora and around the world.Founded by St. Croix native Frederick A. Morton Jr., TEMPO Networks launched in the U.S. Virgin Islands and has since grown into the Caribbean's leading media and cultural platform, connecting audiences across the English, Spanish, French, and Dutch Caribbean through television, digital media, social platforms, live events, and original programming.Rooted in emancipation, heritage, freedom, and cultural pride, St. John Celebration stands among the Caribbean's most significant cultural festivals, bringing together generations through music, storytelling, food, pageantry, and community engagement. As TEMPO continues celebrating its 20th anniversary, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to honoring Caribbean culture and ensuring its stories continue to reach audiences worldwide.The partnership also continues a longstanding relationship between TEMPO Networks and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which has played an important role in the company's history from its earliest days. Over the years, TEMPO has produced some of the U.S. Virgin Islands' most memorable cultural and entertainment experiences, including activations and events at Frederiksted Pier, Cramer Park, the St. Croix Race Track, the Agriculture Fair Grounds, and Rock de TEMPO at Lionel Roberts Stadium.As part of the collaboration, St. John Celebration will also recognize TEMPO Networks during its 20th anniversary year with a dedicated TEMPO Night in the Carnival Village, celebrating the company's contributions to Caribbean media, tourism, music, and culture over the past two decades.Frederick A. Morton Jr., Founder and CEO of TEMPO Networks remarked, "To celebrate our 20th anniversary through St. John Celebration, and to be recognized by the community in this way, is truly special. It reminds us why we started this journey in the first place: to tell our stories, celebrate our people, and showcase the best of the Caribbean.""As a community we are proud of how TEMPO has championed for Caribbean culture over the last 20 years," said Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King. "As we prepare for St. John Celebration 2026, we are excited to collaborate on storytelling that captures the authenticity, energy, and community spirit that make our cultural celebrations so special."Coverage will include event highlights, cultural features, interviews, performances, behind-the-scenes access, and original storytelling designed to showcase the unique character of St. John Celebration and the island itself across TEMPO's television, digital, and social media platforms.The 2026 St. John Celebration takes place from June 14 through July 4, 2026. Spanning three weeks, the beloved annual festival brings the island's vibrant culture, local cuisine, and music to life while commemorating both Emancipation Day and Independence Day. Additional announcements surrounding TEMPO's St. John Celebration coverage and 20th anniversary activations will be made in the coming weeks.About TEMPO NetworksNow celebrating its 20th anniversary, TEMPO Networks is the Caribbean's premier media and cultural platform, connecting Caribbean audiences, the global Caribbean diaspora, and mainstream audiences through television, digital media, social platforms, live events, and original programming focused on Caribbean culture, tourism, music, lifestyle, and entertainment.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.