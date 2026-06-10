Alercell Appoints Ina Dreschnack, MSc, Harvard Researcher in Neuroscience and Translational Medicine to Advisory Board

Published molecular biologist in extracellular vesicle and stem cell therapeutics joins Alercell to inform translational research for LENA Platform™ and LENA-Rx

Alercell represents a fundamental shift in how we view hematologic malignancy: not a disease to diagnose once it presents, but a kinetic process we can detect and intercept while still reversible” — Ina Dreschnack

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alercell , Inc., a Montana-based clinical-stage epigenetic diagnostics company developing the LENA Platform for pre-symptomatic detection of hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Ina Dreschnack , MSc, to its Advisory Board. Mrs. Dreschnack is a molecular biologist and graduate researcher at Harvard University, where she is pursuing a master’s in psychology with a concentration in neuroscience and psychopathology. She is a co-author of multiple peer-reviewed publications investigating mechanism-based therapeutics across neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases.Her appointment brings to Alercell’s Advisory Board specialized expertise in disease pathomechanism, translational research methodology, and clinical pilot study design—capabilities directly relevant to the company’s scientific roadmap as the LENA Platform advances from validated diagnostic detection toward LENA-Rx, the platform’s therapeutic recommendation engine.“Ina Dreschnack represents the next generation of translational scientists Alercell is intentionally building around,” said Frederic Scheer, PhD, Founder, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer of Alercell. “Her research at Harvard sits precisely where modern epigenetic medicine is moving: at the interface of molecular mechanism, neuroscience, and therapeutic translation. Her co-authored work on extracellular vesicles, stem cell–based interventions, and glial dysfunction in neurodegenerative disease has been published in peer-reviewed journals across the disciplines that will inform how LENA-Rx is ultimately designed. Her appointment is a deliberate investment in the scientific rigor of our platform.”What Mrs. Dreschnack Brings to AlercellMrs. Dreschnack’s contributions to the Advisory Board span four domains directly aligned with Alercell’s scientific priorities:• Harvard-based research in neuroscience and psychopathology. Her graduate work at Harvard focuses on disease pathomechanism and translation of mechanistic insights into therapeutic applications—the same intellectual framework Alercell applies to leukemogenesis through its Kinetic Information Theory model.• Peer-reviewed publication record in translational therapeutics. Co-author of four peer-reviewed publications spanning Alzheimer’s disease (glial dysfunction), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (extracellular vesicle therapy), psoriatic arthritis (stem cell therapy, five-year follow-up), and idiopathic facial paralysis (extracellular vesicle pilot safety study), appearing in Medical Research Archives (European Society of Medicine) and BMC Neurology.• Molecular biology and clinical research methodology. Formal training in molecular biology (MSc, University of Tirana) combined with active engagement in clinical pilot study design, scientific writing, and data analysis—directly applicable to Alercell’s LDT validation and FDA De Novo evidence-generation workstreams.• Public health and health policy perspective. Prior roles as a Specialist at the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Public Health (Department of Molecular Biology and Virology) in Tirana, Albania, provide a population-health and policy lens that complements Alercell’s regulatory engagement under Montana SB 535 and its Rocky Mountain access strategy.“What Alercell is doing represents a fundamental shift in how we think about hematologic malignancy: not as a disease to diagnose once it presents, but as a kinetic process that can be detected, characterized, and intervened upon while it is still reversible,” said Ms. Dreschnack. “That reframing—disease as trajectory rather than event—is exactly the conceptual model emerging in neuroscience and translational medicine. I am joining this Advisory Board because the science is rigorous, the methodology is sound, and the team is building something that should exist.”About Ina Dreschnack, MScMrs. Dreschnack is a molecular biologist and graduate researcher based in New York. She is currently a Master’s candidate in Psychology at Harvard University, with a concentration in neuroscience and psychopathology, expected to graduate in May 2027. Her research at Harvard focuses on disease pathomechanism and the translation of mechanistic insights into novel therapeutic applications. She holds a Master of Science in Molecular Biology (2014) and a Bachelor of Science in Biology (2012) from the University of Tirana.Her current and recent research engagements span: clinical research on novel therapeutics for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); a clinical case study on psoriatic arthritis and stem cell therapy; a clinical case study on extracellular vesicle therapy in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); and a clinical pilot study on extracellular vesicle treatment of idiopathic facial paralysis (Bell’s palsy).Selected peer-reviewed publications include:• Dreschnack, I., & Dreschnack, P.A. (2026). Glial dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease: Contributions to disease progression, pathomechanism, and therapeutic opportunities. Medical Research Archives, 14(1).• Dreschnack, P., Dreschnack, I., & Bard, R. (2025). Case report: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment with extracellular vesicles derived from mesenchymal stromal cells. Medical Research Archives, 13(9).• Dreschnack, P.A., & Dreschnack, I. (2025). Case report: Psoriatic arthritis and stem cell therapy—A five-year follow-up report. Medical Research Archives, 13(4).• Dreschnack, P.A., & Belshaku, I. (2023). Treatment of idiopathic facial paralysis (Bell’s palsy) and secondary facial paralysis with extracellular vesicles: a pilot safety study. BMC Neurology, 23:342.Prior to her Harvard graduate research, Mrs. Dreschnack served as a Specialist in Health Management Policies at the Ministry of Health in Tirana, Albania (2016–2018), and as a Specialist at the Institute of Public Health, Department of Molecular Biology and Virology (2015–2016). She presented her co-authored Bell’s palsy pilot safety study at the International Experts Webinar on Neurology and Brain Disorders (London, UK) in June 2025. She is fluent in English, Albanian, Italian, and Spanish.About Alercell, Inc.Alercell, Inc. is a Montana-based clinical-stage epigenetic diagnostics company founded in June 2020 and headquartered in Bozeman. The company’s flagship technology, the LENA Platform™ (Leukemia Epigenetic Navigational Algorithm), is an AI-driven diagnostic system grounded in the company’s proprietary Kinetic Information Theory (KIT) framework, which models leukemogenesis as a thermodynamic trajectory across 48 methylation loci on the qMethyl-48 panel. The platform comprises LENA Code (methylation normalization), LENA Clock (epigenetic dating), LENA Score (composite risk output), and LENA-Rx (therapeutic recommendation). Analytical validation has been conducted across an analytic subcohort of 139,568 subjects drawn from a curated cohort of more than 199,000 electronic medical records.Alercell is pursuing a two-rail regulatory strategy under Montana SB 535: laboratory-developed test (LDT) deployment under CLIA enforcement discretion through a clinical partner, and an FDA De Novo pathway for LENA-Rx. The company is currently in active Series A fundraising.

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