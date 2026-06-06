Reliable Security Plus Launches 'Sergeant Houston' Campaign During the 2026 World Cup and Beyond

Reliable Security Plus, a premier physical asset and reputation is Houston's security services provider.

Business is the activity of life. ” — Denali Amaru

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliable Security Plus, a premier physical asset and reputation protection firm, is proud to announce its new advertising campaign featuring "Sergeant Houston." This campaign highlights the company's comprehensive, premium security guard services available throughout the Greater Houston area as the city welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2026.With seven major matches and a massive 34-day FIFA Fan Festival anticipated to draw record crowds to Houston, the demand for high-visibility, proactive, and professional security has never been higher. The "Sergeant Houston" campaign emphasizes Reliable Security Plus’s ongoing commitment to "duty with a smile" while bringing specialized vigilance, crowd control, and asset protection to commercial businesses, homeowners' associations (HOAs), and private hospitality venues."Our mission has always been to set a new status quo in the contract security industry by prioritizing proactive training, competitive compensation for our agents, and absolute client satisfaction. With the influx of international tourists and historic local events this summer, our 'Sergeant Houston' initiative ensures that our local businesses, hotels, and event spaces have access to elite, highly trained guards and executive protection to guarantee a safe and prosperous World Cup." said Jalil De La Torre, Founder of Reliable Security Plus.The expanded security guard services offered by the firm include:Event & Crowd Management: Trained personnel for corporate, commercial, and private gatherings.Uniformed Patrols: Highly visible foot, bicycle, and vehicle patrols to deter vandalism and trespassing.Executive Protection & Bodyguards: Discreet, professional personal security for VIPs and corporate clients.Off-Duty Police Management: Seamless coordination with local law enforcement to bolster high-threat environments.Reliable Security Plus is locally headquartered in the Galleria/Uptown area and is actively scheduling Free Consultations for businesses looking to enhance their safety and security plans throughout the tournament.To learn more about the Sergeant Houston campaign, review the full suite of protection services, or request a customized security assessment, visit the Reliable Security Plus website or contact their Houston office directly at (713) 281-6462.About Reliable Security Plus:Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Reliable Security Plus is a licensed, bonded, and insured security firm dedicated to upholding safety as a fundamental human right. By incentivizing and compensating its top-tier officers, the firm delivers unparalleled security and peace of mind to commercial, residential, and institutional clients across the Greater Houston area.

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