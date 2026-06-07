Boston-Based Entrepreneur and Author Rony Jabour to Headline Major Event in Sorriso, Mato Grosso

Rony Jabour speaking to safety professionals at a U.S. event Rony Jabour speaking to safety professionals at a U.S. conference Rony Jabour speaking about risk prevention and worker safety in the United States

United Safety Net founder Rony Jabour will headline a major event in Sorriso, Brazil, speaking on succession, leadership and legacy.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSTON-BASED ENTREPRENEUR AND AUTHOR RONY JABOUR TO HEADLINE BUILD THE TALK IN SORRISO, MATO GROSSOFounder and CEO of United Safety Net , international speaker, investor, and entrepreneur Rony Jabour will headline Build the Talk, bringing his message on family business succession, entrepreneurship, leadership, and legacy building to approximately 500 business leaders in one of Brazil's fastest-growing economic regions.On June 7, 2026, approximately 500 entrepreneurs, investors, business owners, construction professionals, and industry leaders are expected to gather in Sorriso, Mato Grosso, for Build the Talk, one of the region's leading business and construction events.Selected as the keynote speaker for this edition of Build the Talk, Boston-based entrepreneur, author, investor, and international speaker Rony Jabour will present "Building a Legacy That Lasts Beyond the Founder," a keynote focused on family business succession, leadership transition, entrepreneurship, intergenerational leadership, and long-term legacy building.The invitation highlights the growing demand among business owners for practical guidance on one of the most important challenges facing successful companies today: preparing the next generation of leaders.As family-owned businesses throughout Brazil continue to expand, founders are increasingly confronting critical questions about continuity, leadership, and the future of their organizations. How can business owners successfully transfer vision, values, responsibility, and opportunity to future generations? How can companies continue to thrive beyond the founder's leadership?These questions are at the center of Jabour's presentation."The greatest inheritance a founder can leave is not wealth," said Rony Jabour. "It is vision, values, responsibility, and prepared leaders. A founder's greatest achievement is not building a successful company. It is building one that can thrive without him."WHY THIS CONVERSATION MATTERSAcross Brazil, thousands of family-owned businesses are approaching a critical transition. The first generation built companies through sacrifice, persistence, and entrepreneurial courage. The next generation now faces the responsibility of preserving, expanding, and modernizing those businesses.The decisions made during this transition will influence not only companies, but also employees, communities, local economies, and future generations.For many business owners, succession planning is no longer a future concern. It is a present necessity.This reality is especially relevant in Sorriso, Mato Grosso.Widely recognized for its entrepreneurial culture, powerful agribusiness economy, expanding construction sector, and remarkable economic growth, Sorriso has become one of Brazil's most dynamic business environments. The city continues to attract entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and business leaders from across the country.The same entrepreneurial spirit that helped transform Sorriso into a national economic success story is now creating a new challenge: preparing future leaders to carry businesses forward.Build the Talk was created to bring together leaders committed to strengthening companies, developing people, and building legacies that extend beyond a single generation.FROM BRAZIL TO BOSTONRony Jabour's story began in Brazil.At a young age, he experienced a life-changing tragedy when his father lost his life in a workplace accident. The event profoundly shaped his perspective on responsibility, family, leadership, and the importance of creating opportunities that outlive the individual.More than two decades ago, Jabour immigrated to the United States and began building a new life through hard work, education, and entrepreneurship.Over the years, he established multiple business ventures while becoming one of the most recognized advocates for workforce development, leadership, and education serving immigrant communities in the United States.Today, Rony Jabour is a Boston-based entrepreneur, author, investor, international speaker, and founder and CEO of United Safety Net.Based in Greater Boston, Massachusetts—one of the world's leading centers for innovation, education, entrepreneurship, and business development—Jabour has built a diversified business portfolio spanning education, workforce development, real estate investments, safety equipment distribution, textile ventures, and private investments.Through United Safety Net, he has helped educate and train more than 50,000 workers through multilingual educational and workforce development programs.His work has reached audiences throughout the United States and internationally, including Brazil, Portugal, Angola, Mozambique, and other global markets.ACADEMIC BACKGROUND AND RECOGNITIONRony Jabour's professional development includes graduate-level studies in Risk Management and Safety & Health from Texas University, as well as executive education specializations from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management.His leadership and educational contributions have earned national and international recognition.Jabour was named one of the National Safety Council's prestigious 40 Under 40 Rising Stars, recognizing emerging leaders who have made significant contributions to their professions and communities.He was also recognized among the Top 100 Leaders in Education, reflecting his commitment to workforce development, leadership advancement, and educational impact.These achievements have helped establish Rony Jabour as a respected voice in entrepreneurship, leadership development, business growth, workforce education, and legacy building.WHY BUILD THE TALK SELECTED RONY JABOURBuild the Talk organizers sought a speaker capable of connecting entrepreneurship, leadership, family business succession, and long-term business sustainability.Rony Jabour's entrepreneurial journey, international business experience, and commitment to leadership development make him uniquely positioned to address the challenges facing founders and business owners today.Having built businesses in education, workforce development, real estate investments, safety products, textile ventures, and private investments, Jabour brings a practical perspective on growth, leadership, succession planning, and long-term sustainability.His keynote will focus not only on business performance, but also on leadership development, communication between generations, family dynamics, and the importance of preparing future leaders long before ownership transitions occur.BUILDING A LEGACY THAT LASTS BEYOND THE FOUNDERDuring his keynote presentation, Jabour will explore practical strategies for helping founders create businesses capable of surviving and thriving beyond the founder's direct involvement.Key topics will include:• Family Business Succession• Leadership Transition• Legacy Building• Entrepreneurship• Opportunity Recognition• Intergenerational Leadership• Business Growth• Long-Term Business SustainabilityAccording to Jabour, succession is not merely a legal process or a financial process.It is a leadership process.It is a cultural process.It is a family process.Most importantly, it is a responsibility process."A legacy is not what you leave behind," said Jabour. "A legacy is what continues to grow after you're gone."EMPOWERING ENTREPRENEURIAL FAMILIESIn addition to Rony Jabour's keynote presentation, Build the Talk will feature entrepreneur and speaker Carolline Jabour.Carolline Jabour is an entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate for entrepreneurial families who has worked alongside Rony Jabour since 2012.With business experience in the education and textile sectors, she has dedicated much of her work to helping women and families better understand the realities of entrepreneurship and business ownership.As one of the event's featured speakers, Carolline Jabour will focus on helping wives and spouses better understand the entrepreneurial mindset, the pressures carried by business owners, the decisions they face, and the responsibilities they assume.Her presentation will address communication, partnership, emotional support, family alignment, and the importance of building a shared vision for the future."Entrepreneurship is not only a business journey," said Carolline Jabour. "It is a family journey."Her message highlights an important reality often overlooked in business conferences: strong companies are frequently supported by strong families.By helping spouses better understand the entrepreneurial experience, Carolline aims to strengthen relationships, improve communication, and contribute to healthier family and business environments.A FAMILY DEDICATED TO ENTREPRENEURSHIPFor more than a decade, Rony Jabour and Carolline Jabour have worked together across multiple business ventures in education, workforce development, textiles, investments, and entrepreneurship.Their shared commitment to leadership, education, family values, and long-term vision has become a defining characteristic of both their business philosophy and their speaking engagements.Together, they bring a unique perspective to Build the Talk—one that combines entrepreneurship, leadership, family dynamics, succession planning, and legacy preservation.KEY FACTSEvent: Build the TalkDate: June 7, 2026Location: Sorriso, Mato Grosso, BrazilExpected Attendance: Approximately 500 Entrepreneurs, Investors, Business Owners, Construction Professionals, and Industry LeadersKeynote Speaker: Rony JabourFeatured Speaker: Carolline JabourTopics: Family Business Succession, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Legacy Building, Business Growth, and Intergenerational LeadershipABOUT BUILD THE TALKBuild the Talk is one of the leading business and construction events in northern Mato Grosso. Held in Sorriso, Brazil, the event brings together approximately 500 entrepreneurs, investors, construction professionals, business owners, and industry leaders to discuss entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, family business succession, legacy building, and long-term business growth.The event was created to connect business leaders with practical insights and real-world strategies that can help strengthen companies, develop future leaders, and create lasting impact across generations.ABOUT RONY JABOURRony Jabour is a Boston-based entrepreneur, author, investor, international speaker, founder and CEO of United Safety Net, and an advocate for leadership development, entrepreneurship, family business succession, and legacy building.He has built a diversified business portfolio spanning education, workforce development, real estate investments, safety equipment distribution, textile ventures, and private investments.He has trained more than 50,000 workers through educational and workforce development initiatives and has been recognized as one of the National Safety Council's 40 Under 40 Rising Stars and among the Top 100 Leaders in Education.Today, Rony Jabour speaks nationally and internationally on entrepreneurship, leadership, opportunity recognition, business growth, family business succession, and legacy building.ABOUT CAROLLINE JABOURCarolline Jabour is an entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate for entrepreneurial families. Since 2012, she has worked alongside Rony Jabour in multiple business ventures within the education and textile sectors.Her work focuses on strengthening entrepreneurial families through communication, understanding, partnership, and shared vision.ABOUT UNITED SAFETY NETUnited Safety Net is a Massachusetts-based education and workforce development organization dedicated to helping workers and employers build safer, stronger, and more productive workplaces through practical multilingual training and educational programs.For more information:[www.ronyjabour.com]( http://www.ronyjabour.com [www.unitedsafetynet.com]( http://www.unitedsafetynet.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/rony-jabour-58a69b2a ] ( http://www.linkedin.com/in/rony-jabour-58a69b2a Instagram:@ronyjabourMedia Contact:Rony JabourBoston, Massachusetts, USA

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