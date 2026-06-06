RCP response to Lord Mann’s review of antisemitism and racism in the NHS

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has welcomed the findings of Lord Mann’s review of antisemitism and other forms of racism across the NHS and healthcare regulatory system, and the government’s acceptance of its recommendations.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘There is no place for antisemitism and racism in the NHS. The findings of this review are deeply concerning and the government’s commitment to urgent action, including stronger accountability for NHS leaders and mandatory training, is an important step forward.

‘However, tackling antisemitism and racism will require sustained cultural change as well as policy reform. Clear standards, consistent definitions and robust accountability across the system will be critical to delivering meaningful improvement and restoring trust, and we especially welcome a commitment to provide clear support for staff impacted by antisemitism and racism in the NHS.

‘We welcome the proposed strengthening of equality, diversity and inclusion requirements for regulators, including the General Medical Council (GMC). The government must ensure that tackling discrimination is a core responsibility of the healthcare system, not an optional add-on.’

The RCP is currently considering its response to the UK government’s consultation on reforming the GMC’s legislative framework and will publish a summary of its response in due course.