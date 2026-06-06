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Meade County Planning Commission - Regular Meeting - Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM ET

                                                                                                                                

Thursday, June 18, 2026

The Meade County Planning Commission will hold its Regular Meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, located at 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.  
                   

                                        

Meade County Planning Commission - Regular Meeting - Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM ET

The Meade County Planning Commission will hold its Regular Meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meade County Courthouse, located at 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

During the meeting, the Commission will conduct public hearings and may take action on zoning-related matters listed on the agenda. Interested citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing process.

Meeting Agenda

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

  2. Call to Order

  3. Roll Call

  4. Approval of Minutes
    • May 19, 2026 – Special Meeting
    • May 27, 2026 – Special Meeting

  5. Old Business
    • None

  6. New Business
    • 2026R-110 – Request to rezone property from A2/R1 to R1 for Hobbs, located at 24095 Joe Prather Highway, Ekron, Kentucky (PVA #138-00-00-025.00)

    • 2026R-111 – Request to rezone property from A1 to R3 for BBD Investments LLC, located at 19725 Joe Prather Highway, Vine Grove, Kentucky (PVA #152-00-00-032.25)

    • 2026R-112 – Request to rezone property from A2 to R1 for Rose, located on Barwater Road, Brandenburg, Kentucky (PVA #093-00-00-023.10)

  7. Miscellaneous and Discussion Items
    • Next Work Session – Date and Time

  8. Public Session
    (Excludes items subject to public hearing)

  9. Adjournment

All meetings of the Meade County Planning Commission are open to the public.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at (270) 422-4676.

Jennifer Smart
Planning & Zoning Administrator
Floodplain Coordinator
Meade County Planning & Zoning
516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 13
Brandenburg, KY 40108

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Meade County Planning Commission - Regular Meeting - Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM ET

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