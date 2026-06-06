AHA’s 10th annual #HAVhope Friday calls for workplace violence prevention and safer work environment 

June 5, 2026 is #HAVhope Friday, a national day of awareness highlighting how America’s hospitals and health systems prevent violence in their workplaces and communities by seeking partnerships, innovations and creative thinking to foster peace. The #HAVhope website offers information, highlights of key projects from 10 years of #HAVhope and engagement tools to support hospitals’ efforts to create a safer environment for workers and patients. The website also includes how to support the Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R. 3178/S.1600), a bipartisan bill making it a federal crime to assault hospital workers.

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