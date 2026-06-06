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House Appropriations Committee releases FY 2027 appropriations bill 

The House Appropriations Committee June 4 released the fiscal year 2027 appropriations bill for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related agencies. The bill provides a total discretionary allocation of $189.3 billion. HHS is provided with $110.8 billion, which is $4 billion, or 4%, below the FY 2026 enacted level. The bill provides support for rural health, primary care, workforce, behavioral health and other programs. The appropriations subcommittee approved the bill today on a party-line basis, and additional details are expected to be released before a full committee markup currently scheduled for June 9. 

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House Appropriations Committee releases FY 2027 appropriations bill 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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