GMA23-Nominated Afrobeat Artist Praise Kusi Announces Upcoming EP After 21:00, Releasing July 3, 2026

Ghanaian Afrobeat artist Praise Kusi announces the release of his upcoming EP, After 21:00, arriving July 3, 2026.

Featuring fan-favorite tracks "Call Me Baby," "Isabella," and "Dark 2 Light," the project marks a new chapter for the Los Angeles-based Afrobeat artist.

After 21:00 reflects the moments, conversations, and emotions that come alive after the day is over. I wanted to create music that people everywhere can connect with.” — Praise Kusi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghanaian Afrobeat artist Praise Kusi has officially announced the upcoming release of his highly anticipated EP, After 21:00, set for worldwide release on July 3, 2026. The project has already generated excitement among fans across the African diaspora and beyond.

The EP represents one of Praise Kusi's most ambitious and personal projects to date, showcasing his artistic growth and expanding global reach.

Known for blending Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary global influences, Praise Kusi continues to build an international audience through music that connects cultures and experiences. The forthcoming EP showcases a more refined and personal sound while staying true to the Afrobeat foundation that has become his signature.

After 21:00 will be available on all major streaming platforms and features some of Praise Kusi's most anticipated records to date, including "Call Me Baby," "Isabella," and "Dark 2 Light."

The project explores themes of love, growth, ambition, reflection, and the experiences that often unfold after the world slows down. It represents a new creative chapter for the artist as he continues expanding his reach on the global Afrobeat stage.

In support of the EP, Praise Kusi will host exclusive invitation-only private listening experiences in Tempe, Arizona, and Los Angeles, California, giving invited guests, supporters, media representatives, and industry professionals an opportunity to experience the project before its official release.

Praise Kusi's growing influence has been recognized through multiple nominations at the GMA23 Awards, including:

• Afropop Artist of the Year

• Musical Artist of the Year

• Male Artist of the Year

• Producer of the Year

• Artist of the Year

These nominations highlight his impact as both a performer and creative force within the Afrobeat community.

"After 21:00 is about the moments, conversations, and emotions that come alive after the day is over," said Praise Kusi. "I wanted this project to reflect real experiences while creating music that people can connect with no matter where they are in the world."

As anticipation continues to build, After 21:00 positions Praise Kusi among a new generation of Afrobeat artists connecting audiences across continents through music, culture, and storytelling.

Praise Kusi – Call Me Baby (Official Teaser) | After 21:00 EP

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