Mr Thank You joined Ronaldinho and global football legends at Monaco’s Racing Stars Football Cup, celebrating sport, charity and unity.

Football connects people worldwide. Sharing the field with legends for a positive purpose was unforgettable.” — Sergey Kosenko, Mr Thank You

MONACO, MONACO, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Papa Media - Monaco hosted one of the most inspiring sports events of the year as the Racing Stars Football Cup brought together world-famous athletes, entrepreneurs, Formula 1 representatives, and international personalities for a charitable mission.The legendary Stade Louis-II welcomed a unique lineup of participants, where football icons and influential figures came together to show that sport can create impact far beyond the game.Among the players of the Barbagiuans Monaco team were Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and entrepreneur Sergey Kosenko , known globally as Mr Thank You . Together with their teammates, they celebrated a victory against the Drivers Team in a match dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives.Organized by Barbagiuans Monaco under the leadership of Louis Ducruet, a member of Monaco’s Princely Family, the event continued its tradition of connecting people from different industries through football and philanthropy.This year’s match featured an impressive list of names from the worlds of sport, business, and entertainment, including football legend Clarence Seedorf and other international personalities.For Sergey Kosenko, joining Ronaldinho and other global stars on the field represented a special moment and highlighted the growing connection between sports, entrepreneurship, and digital influence.Known online as Mr Thank You, Kosenko has built a global community of more than 50 million followers through his creative projects, social media content, and messages focused on opportunities, inspiration, and memorable experiences.“Football is more than just a game. It connects people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds. Being on the same field with legends and people united by a positive purpose is a truly unforgettable experience,” shared Mr Thank You.Ronaldinho, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time and a World Cup champion, once again brought his signature energy, creativity, and passion to the pitch, creating a special atmosphere for players and fans.The victory of Barbagiuans Monaco became more than a sporting result. It represented teamwork, unity, and the power of football to bring people together for a greater cause.The Racing Stars Football Cup once again proved why Monaco remains a global destination where sport, charity, culture, and international influence meet.

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