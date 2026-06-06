Maine Marine Patrol Searching for Missing Sea Kayaker
LITTLE DEER ISLE, Maine – The Maine Marine Patrol is searching the waters near the Deer Isle Bridge for a missing sea kayaker. The man, a summer resident, overturned his kayak shortly after he launched this morning. Family members witnessed the event and reported it to Marine Patrol. Also responding are the Maine State Police/Maine Marine Patrol Underwater Recovery Team, the Maine Marine Patrol aircraft, and the US Coast Guard.
Additional information will be provided as updates are available.
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