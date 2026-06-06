Business Impact Statements for Proposed EMS Municipal Service Taxing Unit

BUSINESS IMPACT ESTIMATE FORM

Posted To Webpage June 5, 2026

This Business Impact Estimate is given as it relates to the proposed ordinance titled:

AN ORDINANCE CREATING THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MUNICIPAL SERVICE TAXING UNIT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA OF COLUMBIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, INCLUDING THE INCORPORTED AREAS OF THE CITY OF LAKE CITY AND THE TOWN OF FORT WHITE; PROVIDING CERTAIN FINDINGS; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; DESCRIBING THE BOUNDARIES OF THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MSTU; AUTHORIZING THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MSTU TO ANNUALLY LEVY AD VALOREM TAXES TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, FACILITIES AND PROGRAMS; AUTHORIZING A PLEDGE OF THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MSTU AD VALOREM TAX REVENUES TO THE RETIREMENT OF DEBT WHEN APPROVED BY THE ELECTORS OF THE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES MSTU AS PROVIDED BY GENERAL LAW; AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF DEBT UPON REFERENDUM APPROVAL; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Summary of the proposed ordinance and statement of public purpose:

The proposed ordinance will create an Emergency Medical Services Municipal Service Taxing Unit coterminous with the entire area of the County, including the municipalities of Lake City and Fort White, to fund essential emergency medical services, facilities and programs in accordance with Section 125.01, Florida Statutes. The proposed ordinance authorizes millage to be levied within the MSTU for the fiscal year commencing October 1, 2026, and future fiscal years in accordance with the County s annual budgeting and TRIM process. Revenues may be used for a range of emergency medical services-related costs, including but not limited to personnel, operations and capital costs. If the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners seeks to finance facilities or equipment through debt backed by MSTU revenues, voter approval via referendum will be required.

Part II.

Estimate of the direct economic impact of the proposed ordinance on private, for-profit businesses in the County: (fill out subsections a-c as applicable, if not applicable write N/A)

a. Estimate of direct compliance costs that businesses may reasonably incur if the proposed ordinance is enacted:

It is not expected that businesses will incur any direct compliance costs if the proposed ordinance is enacted.

b. Identification of any new charges or fees on businesses subject to the proposed ordinance, or for which businesses will be financially responsible; and

The proposed ordinance authorizes but does not impose any millage. Potential millage associated with Emergency Medical Services Municipal Service Taxing Unit must be voted on by the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners yearly during the budget and TRIM process. It is not known at this time what, if any, millage rate will be imposed.

c. An estimate of the County s regulatory costs, including an estimate of revenues from any new charges or fees that will be imposed on businesses to cover such costs.

If millage is imposed within the new MSTU to be created pursuant to the ordinance, the County would incur minimal costs to separately track and expend MSTU funds. These costs are expected to be minimal and the work easily absorbed by existing staff. The ordinance does not impose any new charges or fees on businesses. The proposed ordinance authorizes but does not impose any millage. Potential millage associated with Emergency Medical Services Municipal Service Taxing Unit must be voted on by the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners yearly during the budget and TRIM process. It is not known at this time what, if any, millage rate will be imposed.

Part III.

Good Faith Estimate of the number of businesses likely to be impacted by the ordinance:

All businesses located within the County that own real or tangible personal property would be included within the proposed MSTU.



