Coastal Conservancy Public Meeting in Sacramento – June 18

Meeting Notice

Douglas Bosco (Public Member), Chair

Marce Gutiérrez-Graudiņš (Public Member), Vice Chair

Joy Sterling (Public Member)

Jeremiah Hallisey (Public Member)

Wade Crowfoot, Secretary for Natural Resources; Bryan Cash and Jenn Eckerle (Designated)

Meagan Harmon Coastal Commission Chair; Madeline Cavalieri (Designated)

Joe Stephenshaw, Director, Department of Finance; Michele Perrault (Designated)

Senate Representatives

Benjamin Allen (District 26)

Josh Becker (District 13)

John Laird (District 17)

Assembly Representatives

Gregg Hart (District 37)

Christopher Ward (District 78)

Tina McKinnor (District 61)

Amy Hutzel, Executive Officer

Ryan Berghoff, Senior Staff Counsel

AGENDA

Hybrid Meeting

DATE: June 18, 2026

TIME: 10:00 A.M

LOCATION: California Natural Resource Agency Headquarters

Room 2-201, 715 P St. Sacramento, CA, 95814

*Live Spanish interpretation is provided during our Board Meetings on the Zoom teleconference.

*Se proporciona interpretación en español en vivo durante nuestras reuniones de la Junta en la teleconferencia de Zoom.

Members of the public can choose to watch the webcast of the meeting or participate in the meeting via Zoom, by telephone, or in person at the location listed above.

Webcast (Watch Only): To watch the meeting and not provide verbal comments, please view the webcast at this site: https://cal-span.org. If you do not wish to provide verbal comments, we strongly recommend watching the webcast as this will free up space on the webinar for those who are providing verbal comments. If you intend to make verbal comments, please do not view the webcast, and then switch over to the Zoom webinar or phone to comment, as the webcast will have a time delay and you may miss the opportunity to comment.

Zoom (To Make Comments): In addition to in-person participation, remote participation is available to members of the public via Zoom webinar. To participate via Zoom, you must register for the Zoom Webinar at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GAThzfmEQ_OMe8-MY_81Jw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Telephone (To Make Comments): Members of the public can offer verbal comments on agenda items by calling in via telephone. Zoom registration is required. Register for the Zoom Webinar at the link above and you will receive an email with a phone number to dial in by telephone. When the agenda item you want to speak on is being presented, press *9 to “raise your hand” and indicate your interest in making a comment. You will be called upon (using your phone number to identify you) and will be unmuted at the appropriate time.

More information on how to participate and comment verbally on an agenda item or during open public comment can be found here.

1. ROLL CALL

a. Vote on Remote Participation (as needed)

2. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES of the Conservancy’s April 23, 2026, public meeting.

3. CONSENT ITEMS

A. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $300,000 to Ventana Wilderness Alliance to undertake the Pacific Valley Trail Feasibility Study and Conceptual Plan, consisting of technical feasibility studies, community and tribal engagement, and a conceptual plan for a 4-to-6-mile segment of the California Coastal Trail and support facilities along the southern coast of Big Sur, Monterey County.

B. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $51,537 to augment a previously authorized grant to Orange County Coastkeeper to conduct monitoring and outreach to protect endangered bird species and associated habitat located near the Santa Ana River Mouth in Orange County.

C. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to: 1) $1,865,000 to the California Wildlife Foundation to prepare designs for habitat restoration of Ponds A9-A15 and Pond A18 and designs for public access along Reaches 1-5, and 2) $2,187,000 to Ducks Unlimited Inc. to construct tidal restoration features in 100 acres of Pond A12 and A13, all as part of the South San Francisco Bay Shoreline Project (Shoreline Project) in Santa Clara County

D. Consideration and possible authorization to amend the Conservancy’s grant authorized on February 15, 2024, to the Mattole Restoration Council to expand the scope of the project to include design and installation of interpretive signage and to conduct community and tribal engagement on the North Fork Mattole property in Petrolia, Humboldt County.

E. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $1,600,000 to California Trout, Inc. to augment a Conservancy grant totaling $5,500,000 to expand the scope of the Elk River Habitat Restoration Project to include acquisition of the 121.5-acre Shanahan Ranch for preservation of open space; protection, restoration, and enhancement of natural resources and wildlife habitat; protection of cultural resources; public access; and agricultural use and California Native American tribal cultural use consistent with such purposes in Humboldt County.

4. EXECUTIVE OFFICER REPORT

A. Coastal Stories: Untold History of the Taa-laa-wa dee-ni’ (Tolowa People)

B. 50th Anniversary Videos

WILDFIRE RESILIENCY PROJECTS

5. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse a total of up to $1,870,000 to the City of San Luis Obispo and Pepperwood Foundation to carry out implementation projects that will improve forest health and wildfire resiliency in Sonoma and San Luis Obispo Counties.

6. Consideration and possible Authorization to disburse up to $1,000,000 to California State University’s Council on Ocean Affairs, Science and Technology (COAST) to undertake the State Science Information Needs Program: Wildfire Impacts on Coastal Ecosystems, consisting of granting funds to California State University faculty, research scientists and/or students to conduct a total of two to four research projects that will provide data on the impacts of wildfire on coastal ecosystems that is needed to advance coastal habitat restoration and wildfire resilience work across California.

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA

7. Consideration and possible Authorization to disburse up to $900,000 to California Department of Parks and Recreation to undertake the Angel Island – Lower Cost Accommodations Planning Project, which consists of conducting community engagement, preparing technical studies and environmental analyses, updating and finalize planning and construction documents, apply for permits for 13 new lower-cost cabin sites at Angel Island State Park in Marin County, and adoption of findings under the California Environmental Quality Act.

8. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $772,000 to Literacy for Environmental Justice to undertake the Candlestick Point Climate Solutions Laboratory project, which consists of preparing final designs; preparing and submitting permit applications; and constructing a greenhouse, seed lab, workspaces, and storage unit to propagate plants for shoreline habitat restoration in the City and County of San Francisco.

9. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $3,095,000 to the Solano Land Trust to undertake the Goat Island Tidal Marsh Restoration & Public Access Project, consisting of restoration and enhancement of 89 acres of tidal marsh, transition zone, and seasonal wetland habitat; and improvements to 1.36 miles of trails and amenities at Rush Ranch in Solano County, and adoption of findings under the California Environmental Quality Act.

NORTH COAST

10. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse an amount not to exceed $10,000,000 to the Great Redwood Trail Agency for Great Redwood Trail planning, design, and construction in the counties of Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt.

11. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $922,000 to the City of Fortuna to undertake the Great Redwood Trail Development—State Route 36 to Fernbridge Project, consisting of coordinating with California Native American tribes, conducting community engagement, conducting resource studies, conducting vegetation management, and preparing 30% designs for an approximately 6.2-mile segment of the Great Redwood Trail in the City of Fortuna and unincorporated Humboldt County.

12. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $1,578,000 to Mendocino Land Trust to carry out the Great Redwood Trail Willits to Longvale Planning Project, consisting of conducting topographic surveys, preparing a geotechnical report and 65% designs, preparing permit applications, providing construction cost estimates, conducting community outreach, and coordinating with California Native American tribes for a 12.7-mile segment of the Great Redwood Trail in the City of Willits and unincorporated Mendocino County.

13. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $1,500,000 to Mattole Salmon Group to undertake an emergency streambank stabilization and road repair project, consisting of 1) planning and bioengineering along approximately 2,000-feet of the Lower Mattole River and 2) planning and reconstruction of approximately 1,000 feet of Lighthouse Road, to prevent emergency flooding and for improved resilience to flooding, storm surges, and erosion, protection of existing and future salmonid habitat improvements, and public coastal access near Petrolia, Humboldt County.

14. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $1,755,463 to the City of Eureka to undertake Phase 1 of the Eureka Flood Reduction and Sea Level Rise Resiliency Project, which consists of improving the stormwater system by installing new outfall pipes and tide gates, expanding a channel, restoring tidal marsh, and improving associated upstream infrastructure, at Palco Marsh in Eureka to increase resilience to flooding from climate change.

15. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $597,000 to the City of Arcata to undertake the Jolly Giant Creek and Butcher Slough Coastal Resilience and Restoration Planning Project, consisting of developing a coastal resilience and habitat restoration plan for the lower two miles of Jolly Giant Creek and completing 30% designs and environmental review for Butcher Slough on the Little Lakes property owned by the City of Arcata in Humboldt County.

CENTRAL COAST

16. Consideration and possible authorization to adopt regulations governing use of State-owned land at the Pedro Point Headlands in San Mateo County.

17. Consideration and possible approval of the Pedro Point Headlands Disposition Plan and authorization to transfer, free of charge, three State-owned parcels at Pedro Point Headlands in San Mateo County to the United States Government to be managed by the National Park Service, for open space preservation, natural resource protection, and public access as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

SOUTH COAST

18. Consideration and possible authorization to disburse up to $880,000 to the Regents of the University of California, San Diego and Southern California Coastal Water Research Project to collaboratively develop a Nature-based Coastal Resilience Strategy and Dune Restoration Frameworks for Southern California in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties.

Please note: If a closed session is needed, the Conservancy will reconvene in person and on the webcast and zoom webinar to make any reports required by Section 11125.2 of the Government Code.

19. CONSERVANCY MEMBER COMMENTS

20. PUBLIC COMMENTS ON NON-AGENDA ITEMS

21. CLOSED SESSION

A. To confer regarding Pappas, et al. v. State Coastal Conservancy, et al. , Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Case No. 1417388. Session will be closed to the public pursuant to Government Code Section 11126(e)(2)(A).

B. To confer regarding City of Trinidad v. Tsurai Ancestral Society, et al. , Humboldt County Superior Court Case No. DR180684. Session will be closed to the public pursuant to Government Code Section 11126(e)(2)(A).

22. ADJOURNMENT

Note: Agenda items may be taken out of sequence at the discretion of the Conservancy. At any time during the meeting, but prior to the adjournment of the open session of the meeting, the Conservancy may recess or adjourn to closed session to consider personnel matters, prices and terms of real estate transactions, and possible and pending litigation. Session will be closed to the public pursuant to attorney-client privilege and statutory authorization under Government Code Sections 11126(a), (c) (7), and (e).

Any person who has a disability and requires reasonable accommodation to participate in this public meeting should contact Taylor Samuelson no later than five days prior to meeting.

Questions about the meeting or agenda can be directed to Paul Johnson at

(510) 367-9481 or Paul.Johnson@scc.ca.gov or at the Conservancy:

1515 Clay Street, 10th Floor

Oakland, CA 94612