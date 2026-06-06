STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION RELEASES STATEMENT ON GOVERNOR LANDRY'S EXECUTIVE ORDER

BATON ROUGE, La. — Earlier today, Governor Landry issued an executive order directing the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to redirect revenues in the MFP towards a teacher stipend in 2026-2027.

Below is a statement from Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

"I am reviewing Governor Landry's executive order and will work alongside the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on next steps.

Teachers are unquestionably the driving force behind Louisiana’s historic academic progress, and they deserve increased compensation. Outside of the parent, the teacher has the greatest impact on student learning.

I clearly understand the complexity of local school system budgeting. Funding decisions carry both nuance and consequence while seeking the greatest academic return on investment.

School system leaders and local school boards will have to make difficult choices in the days, weeks, and months ahead. I encourage local communities to show grace and patience as school systems evaluate their budgets in light of this shift in state funding to further prioritize teacher compensation."